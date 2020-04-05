NWI Business Ins and Outs: Multiple businesses still open, offering food, coffee, beer, books, art, and more

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Every week, this column chronicles business openings and closings throughout Northwest Indiana and the greater Calumet Region that reaches into Illinois and Southwest Michigan.

But with the unprecedented disruptions to economic and everyday life brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, many more businesses may close than open in the coming months, and it's no fun to write about business closings. Even if you personally never went there, a small business represents someone's hopes and dreams and the livelihood of at least several more people.

Stay-at-home orders mean people aren't dining at restaurants, shopping for clothes, and spending money with other local businesses as part of their normal daily life. Many small business owners are hanging from a thread at a time when no or little revenue is coming in the door.

It's Northwest Indiana's unique, independent and locally owned small businesses, not online giants like Amazon or eBay from far away, that make the Region the Region. Many are still open even if you can't set foot inside.

If you can, consider supporting them during these dark and trying times so they can stay around and be there for you when the outbreak passes and life returns to normal.