NWI Business Ins and Outs: Multiple businesses still open, offering food, coffee, beer, books, art, and more

Every week, this column chronicles business openings and closings throughout Northwest Indiana and the greater Calumet Region that reaches into Illinois and Southwest Michigan.
But with the unprecedented disruptions to economic and everyday life brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, many more businesses may close than open in the coming months, and it's no fun to write about business closings. Even if you personally never went there, a small business represents someone's hopes and dreams and the livelihood of at least several more people.
Stay-at-home orders mean people aren't dining at restaurants, shopping for clothes, and spending money with other local businesses as part of their normal daily life. Many small business owners are hanging from a thread at a time when no or little revenue is coming in the door.
It's Northwest Indiana's unique, independent and locally owned small businesses, not online giants like Amazon or eBay from far away, that make the Region the Region. Many are still open even if you can't set foot inside.
If you can, consider supporting them during these dark and trying times so they can stay around and be there for you when the outbreak passes and life returns to normal.
Here's a partial list of the many small businesses that are still serving customers:
• Busy Bees Pottery & Arts Studio in Merrillville is offering curbside pickup. It can be reached at 219-525-5260 or busybeesart.com.
• Crown Brewing in Crown Point is offering beer to go, and will deliver cans, bottles, growlers and kegs. It can be reached at 219-663-4545 or crownbrewing.com.
• 3 Floyds in Munster is offering curbside pickup from noon until 6 p.m. seven days a week.
• North Point Orthopedics in Munster is open and seeing both current and new patients with any orthopedic issues.
• Dig the Dunes cancelled or rescheduled all its events, but is selling merchandise online.
• Sip Coffee Shops in Crown Point in Hammond are open for to-go or curbside pickup service between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily. One can also order food and drink from Sip through GrubHub.
• St. John Malt Brothers Brewing in St. John is offering curbside pickup with daily food specials. Customers also can get craft beers to go, both canned and in growlers.
• Essential Nutrition in Lowell is offering both takeout and delivery.
• Miles Books is taking phone orders at 219-838-8700 for curbside pickup or local delivery. It's offering 50% off every second book ordered.
• Foody's in Gary is offering carryout and delivery from both phoning in and all online delivery platforms.
• Grindhouse Cafe in Griffith is open with a limited food menu of all-day breakfast, as well as a full drink menu.
• Several Miller Beach restaurants are open for carryout, including Anna's Anna's Small Batch Kombucha Cafe, Vibrations Juice and Wellness, Captain's House, Miller Beach Cafe, and Tequila and Tacos.
• Miller Pizza Company in Gary is taking orders at 219-938-7071 or www.millerpizza.net.
• Zorn Brew Works Co. in Michigan City is open for curbside and delivery, including growler pickups.
• Burgerhaus in Schererville and Valparaiso are open for curbside and delivery with 50% off up to two meals for health care and first responders.
• White Rhino in Dyer is open for carryout and delivery.
• The Town Club in Highland is open for carryout.
• Tapas Cafe in downtown Griffith is open for carryout, and Bridge's Scoreboard is open for takeout and delivery.
Several locally owned businesses also are offering Easter specials:
• Great Harvest Bread Co. in Crown Point is offering a honey bunny bread loaf for pickup.
• Green is Good by Kate in Crown Point is offering an Easter quiche.
• Epic Gourmet Popcorn in Dyer is offering a bunny trail mix for Easter baskets.
• Nordikreations in Crown Point is offering Swedish pancakes and ligonberries.
• Albanese Candy Co. is offering curbside pickup from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily
• Beck's Crown Bakery is offering rye, challa, pies and cakes for curbside pickup or walk-in.
