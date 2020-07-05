NWI Business Ins and Outs: Munster Donut reopens, self-serve craft beer comes to Chesterton, Sip adds third location in Cedar Lake

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Joseph S. Pete Business Reporter Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military. Follow Joseph S. Pete Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

One of Northwest Indiana's most beloved doughnut shops is normally open 24/7, except when a car slams into it or another car creates a drive-thru where there was none before.

But the coronavirus ended up temporarily shuttering Munster Donut, along with almost everything else, after the outbreak was declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization in mid-March.

Now the vintage doughnut shop at 8314 Calumet Ave. has announced it will tentatively reopen on Tuesday. But don't expect to be able to just pop in and grab a few chocolate donuts to go.

For the time being, the restaurant will only take phone-in orders and and offer curbside service. No one will be allowed to enter the building, not even to use the bathroom.

The old school doughnut joint, which marked its 50th anniversary last year, will not take orders online, just over the phone.

"Thank you all so much for your understanding," Munster Donut posted on its Facebook page. "We appreciate you all so very much for sticking with us through this trying time. Please check back with the Facebook page for any updates or changes."

The business will be open from 4:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the time being.