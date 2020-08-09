NWI Business Ins and Outs: New business openings include Lake Michigan sightseeing yacht charter, historic wedding venue, coffee shop and candy store

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Janynne Henry, a lifelong Region resident and passionate boater, has launched Ahoy Adventure on the Michigan City lakefront. Customers can book private Lake Michigan cruises on a 42-foot yacht that seats up to 12 people and is docked at the Michigan City Yacht Club, near the Bartlett's Fish Camp restaurant.

"Whether you want to do a little sightseeing of the Indiana Dunes National Park, swim, cruise and dock for dinner in New Buffalo, enjoy a beautiful sunset on the water or just relax, Ahoy Adventures offers several cruise packages ranging from two hours to an all-day private charter excursion," the company said in a news release. "Guests should bring their own suntan lotion, swimsuits, towels, food and beverages (and yes, alcohol is allowed on board). Ahoy provides bottled water, soda and a cooler full of ice for your beverages. The yacht is also available for special occasions, including anniversaries, engagements and private parties."