NWI Business Ins and Outs: Northern Tool + Equipment opening in Merrillville, Dairy Queen coming to Hammond, Sophia's House of Pancakes temporarily closes, salon opens in downtown Crown Point

The grand opening will be catered by Provecho Latin Provisions and feature giveaways of shampoo and conditioners, ice cream bars, popsicle and lemonade. Social distancing and other COVID-19 precautions will be observed.

"We want to invite the community to see the new space," she said.

The 2,000-square-foot business offers haircuts, coloring, eyebrows and lashes. It will offer more spa treatments, including massages, spray tans and eyelash extensions, once the second-floor is renovated. It has four chairs and employs eight stylists.

"I want to grow the salon and get the girls really busy," Carr said. "It has a small town beauty shop vibe. Me and my husband are from Crown Point, and I'm a community-first type of person. We liked the energy of downtown and wanted to be in the heart of the community."

Owning her own salon had been her dream since she first got into the hair care business in 2005.

"We love what we do and are super-educated," she said. "We strive to meet everyone's expectations and to leave them feeling more beautiful than when they came in. We want people to leave feeling great."

The business is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.