NWI Business Ins and Outs: Nothing Bundt Cake, Ethiopian restaurant, yoga studio and arold's Private Venue opening; The Wurst temporarily closed

"You might have noticed there's a bit of a staffing issue right now," the owners posted in a note on the door and on social media. "We absolutely love what we do but we also know it's a marathon, not a sprint. Believe it or not, navigating a global pandemic wasn't in our business plan. Existing in an industry that looks completely different now is new to everyone, regardless of size or experience. We feel that our best path forward is to use this moment and take a quick step back. We're going to take the entire month of August to pause, analyze what we've learned and revise. Our greatest joy has been getting to know our customers and earning their trust. We'll keep you updated on social media and look forward to seeing you all on the other side!"