NWI Business Ins and Outs: Nothing Bundt Cake, Ethiopian restaurant, yoga studio and arold's Private Venue opening; The Wurst temporarily closed

Nothing Bundt Cake is coming to the area around the Southlake Mall, planning to open a new location in either Hobart or Merrillville.
The bakery chain that opened in Schererville's Shops on Main a few years ago specializes in bundt cakes, as the punny name implies. One can order 8" bundt cakes that serve eight to 10 people, 10" bundt cakes that serve 18 to 20 people or tied bundt cakes for 26 to 30 people. Customers also can buy miniature bundt cakes or bite-sized bundt cakes by the dozen.
Nothing Bundt Cakes sells bundt cakes for birthdays, holidays, showers, graduations, weddings, corporate functions and special events. They come in flavors like chocolate chocolate chip, red velvet, white chocolate raspberry, confetti, carrot, pecan praline and classic vanilla.
An employee said the plan was to open the second location, which likely will be larger than Schererville, somewhere near the Southlake Mall by the end of the year.
For more information, call 219-300-8570 or visit nothingbundtcake.com.
Coming soon
Oak Hill Reiki and Yoga Center is planning a grand opening at 5 p.m. Sept. 21 at 209 W. U.S. 231 in Crown Point.
The studio will offer yoga classes and reiki, an alternative medicine form on energy healing grounded in Eastern tradition.
"Reiki sessions can help ease pain, tension, stress, and aids relaxation. It can help support the body to facilitate an environment for healing on all levels of physical, mental and emotional health," owner Nina Bivol said. "It is often utilized for one's personal wellness and has been used to help treat anxiety, depression, fatigue and pain. Yoga helps to control an individual's mind, body and soul. It brings together physical and mental disciplines to achieve a peaceful body and mind. Yoga helps manage stress and anxiety through relaxation. It also helps to achieve flexibility, muscle strength, and body tone."
For more information, call 219-613-0757.
Open
Northwest Indiana's ethnic dining options got more diverse after an Ethiopian restaurant opened in Valparaiso.
Biruh's Kitchen at 309 Lincolnway specializes in modern Ethiopian cuisine. The rotating menu includes samosas, shish kebob, chicken tibs, lamp wot, vegan dinich wot, chicken wot, chickpea wot, lentil wot, spicy salmon goulash and alicha siga firfir, bread pieces soaked in beef stew. It has many vegetarian dishes, like cabbage and carrots or potatoes and carrots in a garlic, ginger and turmeric sauce.
All dishes come with injera, the spongy flatbread Ethiopian cuisine is typically served on top of. The injera can be torn up by hand and used to scoop up the food in lieu of utensils. The restaurant occasionally offers sandwiches like spicy smoked salmon and tofu mushroom sandwiches.
New menus are posted regularly and customers can get a mix of different dishes.
The eatery offers delivery in Valparaiso and pick-up boxes. It now takes online orders for pickup and is looking for a permanent place for sit-down dining.
Biruh's Kitchen is open from noon until 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed on Sundays.
For more information, call 219-230-6640, email contact@biruhskitchen.com or find the business on Facebook.
Temporarily closed
The Wurst temporarily closed over a staffing shortage in Griffith.
"You might have noticed there's a bit of a staffing issue right now," the owners posted in a note on the door and on social media. "We absolutely love what we do but we also know it's a marathon, not a sprint. Believe it or not, navigating a global pandemic wasn't in our business plan. Existing in an industry that looks completely different now is new to everyone, regardless of size or experience. We feel that our best path forward is to use this moment and take a quick step back. We're going to take the entire month of August to pause, analyze what we've learned and revise. Our greatest joy has been getting to know our customers and earning their trust. We'll keep you updated on social media and look forward to seeing you all on the other side!"
The Wurst at 130 N. Broad St. in Griffith is a whole-animal butcher. It sources much of its meat from Howe Farms near Crown Point.
The brainchild of a Highland native who worked for the butcher shop that supplied Chez Panisse, the world-renowned farm-to-table restaurant in Berkeley, California, it's been written up by The Chicago Reader, which proclaimed "The Wurst has the best meats."
The shop in downtown Griffith sells steaks, racks of lamb and locally sourced meats. It uses every part of the animal.
The Wurst stocks a rotating variety of meats like Irish bacon, cevapi and Custard Shop Taco, a tribute to the longtime downtown Highland ice cream shop. The wide array of international sausages includes Irish bangers, Cajun boudin, cotechino, andouille, kolbasz, weisswurst, blutwurst, knackwurst, merguez and gyros hot dogs.
It also supplies businesses such as Goblin & the Grocer in Beverly Shores and the new Fuzzline Brewing Co. in downtown Highland.
Open
Harold's Chicken Shack, the beloved South Side Chicago fried chicken chain, has opened an event space for weddings, corporate retreats and private events in Dyer.
Harold's, which also has locations in Hammond, Gary and Merrillville, opened Harold's Private Venue next to its fast-food restaurant at 101 Joliet St. in Dyer.
"The space is extremely versatile and can accommodate large and small gatherings. Our main room can hold approximately 125 seated, and the VIP room can accommodate an additional 20 to 25," Harold's posted online. "It's excellent for birthday celebrations, showers, pop-ups, sports parties, corporate meetings, luncheons, sip and paints, anniversary celebrations, etc. We have a full bar and offer catering, but also allow off-site catering. We would love to host your next event."
Chicago magazine ranked the neighboring Harold's in Dyer as the second best in Chicagoland, an assertion many South Siders disputed and which prompted the magazine to publish an alternate ranking by Larry Legend.
"Just across the Indiana border, this cheery little box of a restaurant — which sports a custom welcome mat emblazoned with the store number and location — is everything a Harold’s should be," writer Jeff Ruby wrote. "The fowl’s delicate but rich batter shatters at first bite. Go at lunch and join other patrons in calling out answers to Family Feud on the TV."
For more information, visit www.haroldsvenue.com or call 219-801-8774.
Open
Dimes & Divas Boutique opened in Gary's lakefront Miller neighborhood.
The women's clothing store is located at 621 Lake St. next to D & K Gourmet Salads and Soul Food Bowls. It joins Adell's Beach Boutique, Indie Indie Bang Bang, the Lake Street Gallery, the Miller School Shops among the Shops on Lake Street on Miller Beach's quaint downtown Lake Street corridor.
For more information, call 219-487-5642 or find the business on Facebook.
If you would like your business to be included in a future column, email joseph.pete@nwi.com.
