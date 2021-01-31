NWI Business Ins and Outs: Openings include Kid's hair salon, Stride, Blueberry Hill Pancake House, Duneland Deli, closings include CiCi's Pizza and Nick & George's

Joseph S. Pete Business Reporter Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military. Follow Joseph S. Pete Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Unlike nearly every other person that has ever been interviewed for a column dedicated in part to new business openings, Aylin Cornejo not only never dreamed of opening her own business, she actively resisted the idea.

"I never expected, for the longest time, to own any kind of business," the longtime hair stylist said. "That's just where my head was at. But when I started working with kids, I found I wanted to do more for them. I started listening to my parents, who had been convincing me to open my own salon. I didn't want to, but then I saw it was a way to work more with kids."

Cornejo ended up opening Whimsy Do's Kids' Salon in the same plaza with Longshots Sports Bar at 2313 Indianapolis Blvd. in Schererville. The kids' hair salon for ages 0 to 18 is every child's dream, with Fisher-Price Power Wheel cars standing in as salon chairs, TVs at every booth playing cartoons all day long, coloring pages with crayons, stickers, suckers and a wall painted with murals of characters like a princess, a knight, a witch, a wizard, a unicorn, a fairy and other mythological creatures. Whimsy Do's also has tablets and X-Boxes on hand for kids who get bored with everything else.