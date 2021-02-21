NWI Business Ins and Outs: Openings include Safari Beach Tan, Johnny Rockets, Restaurant Tarascos and Wild Wood's: A Gathering Place; closings include Suttle Bistro and Altar Artifacts

"A lot of tanning salons have gone out of business," he said. "The business has changed. When I started it was a lot of high school girls looking to get ready for prom. Now we also have a lot of older customers looking to get vitamin D, take care of psoriasis, or because they have seasonal affective disorder. Now the dermatologists are our competition."

Both of the new tanning salons are about 1,500 square feet with about 14 tanning booths. They also offer spray tans.

Safari Beach Tan is now gearing up for the traditional busy season in March, April and May, when people get tan for high school dances or to get ready for beach season in the summer. But the customer base has been getting more diverse.

"The older generation comes in just to feel better," he said. "Especially now with seasonal depression, some people just come in for a little mini-vacation, to get out of the house during COVID and winter. It's a nice 10-minute mini-vacation that makes people feel better."

For more information, visit safaribeachtan.som or call 219-322-3228 for the Dyer location or 662-4100 for Crown Point.

Coming soon

Wild Wood's: A Gathering Place will open this spring in the former Like New Home Furnishings space in downtown Hobart.