A cupcake shop that's been featured on the Food Network and "The View" is now selling its sugary confections — deemed by a national newspaper as among the best cupcakes in the country — in Crown Point.
Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery, which opened its first Northwest Indiana location in Schererville last year, opened a cupcake shop at 10533 Broadway in Beacon Hill in Crown Point Saturday. The cupcake bakery and ice cream shop serves up a variety of homemade ice cream flavors, pupcakes for good doggies, and cupcakes with flavors like red velvet, pink vanilla, pink chocolate, chocoholic, vanilla-n-chocolate, cookies-n-cream, lemon drop, wedding cake, carrot cake, birthday cake, caramel crunch, hot fudge sundae and peanut butter cup that's made with actual Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.
The gourmet cupcake chain bakes 18 different types of cupcakes from scratch every morning. It rotates its flavors daily, saved for signature flavors like its "famous red velvet," and donates all its leftovers to charity to ensure freshness. It's known for its "ice cream smashes" in which the cupcakes are served a la mode. Smallcakes also bakes special and seasonal flavors like tiramisu, pumpkin, cannoli and Fat Elvis.
The chain was named one of the top 10 cupcake places to try in the country by USA Today, and appeared on seasons one, two and seven on the popular show "Cupcake Wars" on the Food Network.
The restaurant is open from 10 a.m. 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, call (219) 779-9241 or find Smallcakes: a Cupcakery of Crown Point on Facebook.
Open
Santo Taco has started serving up classic Mexican fare in Valparaiso.
The slick-looking fast-casual taco and burrito restaurant recently opened at 2310 LaPorte Ave. Suite 500 next to Tomato Bar Pizza Bakery in Valparaiso.
The menu includes tortas, burritos, soups, salads and appetizers like a guacamole trio, queso fundido, elota placero and bolas del santo, which is homemade cheese curds stuffed with bacon and jalapeno. Specialty tacos include Baja fish, pork rib, octopus and Koreano with Teriyaki marinated steak, pickled cabbage, cilantro, green onion and serrano pepper.
It serves traditional sides like rice and beans and a Cuban sandwich. Santo Taco also offers catering and online ordering.
Santo Taco is open from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
For more information, call 219-286-3986 or visit www.mysantotaco.com.
Open
South suburban staple Scott's U-Save has opened a second auto repair shop in Schererville.
The 38-year-old family-owned automotive repair shop at 3530 Chicago Road in Steger took over the closed Drenth's Highway Garage at 7701 U.S. 41 in Schererville. The auto shop, located about a mile south of U.S. 30 by a CVS and Speedway, had previously been Leeps Highway Garage since about the early 1940s.
"There's been a mass exodus out of Illinois, where we have a lot of name recognition," owner Brad Templin said. "We wanted to expand to Northwest Indiana, where people are moving."
Scott's U-Save hired eight more workers at the Schererville auto shop, bringing its employee headcount to 33 overall. It sends mechanics over from Steger as needed, since the two locations are only nine miles apart.
"We like to say we'll do anything but paint," Templin said. "We'll do oil changes, brakes, tires, exhaust, engines, transmissions, suspension, AC, heating, wheel alignment, glass repair, coolants, filters, bulbs, wipers, you name it."
The 8,500-square-foot repair shop in Schererville has eight bays for vehicles. Templin, who owns the business along with his mother Sherri, one of the founders, is potentially interested in expanding Scott's U-Save to more locations in both Illinois and Northwest Indiana.
"We're known for the best customer service and very fair, honest pricing," he said. "We've been doing this for a long time. In Steger, we've drawn customers from St. John, Schererville, Orland Park, Frankfort, Tinley Park and New Lenox. We do that because we have good customer service and take care of people. You can't run a store for 40 years if you don't take care of people, be honest and treat them fairly. Customers who come in don't know how a differential works, or how an engine works. You have to educate them and be fair."
You have free articles remaining.
Scott's U-Save is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. through 6 p.m. on Saturday.
For more information, call 219-865-2011 or visit www.scottsusavetireauto.com.
Open
In this era of one-click purchases and one-day delivery, more department stores have been closing than opening.
Von Maur is bucking the trend by opening a new store at Orland Square Mall.
Davenport, Iowa-based Von Maur opened its fifth Illinois location Saturday at 151st Street and La Grange Road in Orland Park, a shopping destination for many Region residents. It's the fourth Von Maur in Chicagoland but the first in the south suburbs.
“We are happy to cap off an exciting 2019 by welcoming Von Maur to Orland Square,” said Cathy Mein, director of marketing and business development for Orland Square. “As the home to Von Maur’s only south suburban Chicago location, we are thrilled to have the popular retailer call Orland Square ‘home.’”
The Von Maur will carry top brands like Joules, Mint Velvet, FatFace, Miss Selfridge, Cath Kidston, Sprayground, Kendra Scott, and Free People for women, men and children.
The store at 4 Orland Square Drive in Orland Park is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, call 708-675-3816 or visit vonmaur.com.
Open
Mississippi Boy Southern Kitchen has opened a takeout soul food restaurant at 5284 Broadway Suite 11 in Gary's Glen Park neighborhood, by the Merrillville border on the city's far south side.
The eatery offers home cooking that's billed as "lick your fingers good." The menu rotates but includes items like barbecue ribs, chicken and pork steaks that are served with corn muffins and a choice of three sides, such as baked beans, smothered cabbage, collard greens, stewed corn and smothered potatoes.
For more information, call 219-262-2593, email mississippiboysouthernkitchen@comcast.net or find the business on Facebook.
Open
The buck stops at 7 West US 6 in Valparaiso, where Dollar General opened its newest Northwest Indiana location.
The Tennessee-based discount retailers sell a number of goods like food, housewares, cleaning supplies, apparel, party supplies, home decor and seasonal items. It carries both private labels and national brands, offering deals on everything from pop to paper towels.
“Dollar General is committed to delivering a pleasant shopping experience that includes a convenient location, a wide assortment of merchandise and great prices on quality products,” said Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “We hope our area customers will enjoy shopping at Dollar General’s new location.”
Dollar General stores typically employ six to 10 workers.
For more information, visit dollargeneral.com.