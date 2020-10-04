NWI Business Ins and Outs: Peddlers Pizza Pub opens in Valpo, Tzatziki Greek Street Food expands to Schererville, new breakfast diner comes to Highland, Calumet Harley-Davidson goes out with bang

The quick-serve burger restaurant opened in a former computer store at 5610 Ridge Road in Gary, where it offers carryout and is in the process of adding a drive-thru.

"It's a newly opened restaurant that has high-quality burgers, fresh-cut fries and shakes," owner Steven Clay said. "We're looking to grow within the community and bring some good quality food to the community."

The 600-square-foot restaurant employs four and is hiring more.

"We fill a gap that was missing in that area," Clay said. "Long John Silver's is the only restaurant around. We put something in with our favorite foods that friends and family can enjoy while getting great customer service."

Da Burger House has both Angus beef and burgers made of a combination of short rib and ground beef. The menu includes a Philly cheesesteak burger that's topped with sliced ribeye, and the eight-inch-tall "Tower Burger," in which a brioche bun is filled with two beef patties and a stack of onion rings. It offers a wide variety of loaded fries, including surf and turf, garlic parmesan and elote, which includes crushed Flaming Hot Cheetos.

"It's a very creative menu," he said. "We have a high-quality burger. I believe it's the best burger in the Midwest."