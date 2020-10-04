NWI Business Ins and Outs: Peddlers Pizza Pub opens in Valpo, Tzatziki Greek Street Food expands to Schererville, new breakfast diner comes to Highland, Calumet Harley-Davidson goes out with bang

Peddlers Pizza Pub in downtown Valparaiso is now serving up slices of creative pizza, often swapping in substitutes for the standard tomato sauce, such in as the "Rise and Shine" with a cheese sauce base topped with scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage and mozzarella.
The new pizzeria took over the historic Old Style Inn building at 5 Lincolnway, where it offers family-friendly dining, adult libations and a fresh, contemporary menu. The Old Style Inn, known for prime rib, lake perch and other traditional American fare, closed in 2017 after 85 years.
Peddlers Pizza Pub specializes in fresh-brined wings, sandwiches, salads, beer and, of course, pizza. It serves specialty pizza, like enchilada with creamy green chili sauce with a cream of mushroom base, cheeseburger, chicken bacon ranch, gyros, Greek with olives and feta, and "Cream and Crimson" with Alfredo sauce and roasted red potatoes, with either a regular or cracker crust. The "Beckon Desire," for instance, tops a spinach lemon pesto sauce with artichoke hearts, red onion and Gorgonzola cheese.
Customers also can customize their pizza with either a hand-tossed, pan, cracker, cauliflower or gluten-free crust, with the options of eight different cheeses and 14 different sauces, including garlic and herb, Tzatziki, cilantro pesto, creamy green chili sauce and house-made ranch.
Sandwiches include Italian beef, a veggie stromboli, adult grilled cheese, veggie wraps and the "Clucker" BBQ chicken sandwich. Appetizers include bread sticks, tots, onion rings and caprese.
Peddlers Pizza Pub has a custom-made bar and serves 24 beers on draft, as well as wine, spirits and mixed drinks like a caramel apple sangria.
For more information, visit www.peddlerspizzapub.com or call 219-477-4992.
Open
Tzatziki Greek Street Food has opened a second location, in Schererville, that's take-out and delivery only.
The popular Greek restaurant at 7231 Indianapolis Blvd. in Hammond offers many Greek favorites like lamb, gyros, Grecian chicken, kabobs, moussaka, pastitsio, dolmades and spanakopita with sides like Greek-style green beans and spinach rice. It has many vegetarian options, such as eggplant and falafel, as well as traditional Greek desserts like baklava and melomakarona.
An employee said the new Schererville location has the same menu as the original Hammond restaurant. It's located in a former Rosati's in a strip mall close to Buona Beef and Frosted & SmallCakes: Cupcakery and Nitrogen Ice Cream.
Tzatziki Authentic Greek Food in Schererville takes orders over the phone or through walk-ups. It currently delivers through DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats, and is planning to hire a driver of its own to offer delivery in-house.
It's open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and is closed on Sundays.
For more information, call 219-525-2907 or find the business on Facebook.
Closed
Calumet Harley-Davidson went out with a bang in Munster.
The motorcycle dealership at 10350 Calumet Ave. in Munster launched a massive fireworks show when it closed permanently on Sept. 30, leading some to jokingly inquire online if Indiana had gone to war with Illinois.
The 27-year-old business that sold the most iconic motorcycle brand in America referred riders to Harley-Davidson of Valparaiso and Chi-Town Harley-Davidson in Tinley Park. Milwaukee-based Harley-Davidson has struggled of late, with sales falling 27% in the second quarter.
Calumet Harley-Davidson was often voted one of Northwest Indiana's top motorcycle dealerships in The Times Best of the Region polls, received numerous honors from the motorcycle manufacturer, and supported many charitable causes in the community, often through group rides.
Open
Da Burger House aims to bring high quality fast food to Gary — including a doughnut burger and a short rib and ground chuck burger topped with bang bang shrimp.
The quick-serve burger restaurant opened in a former computer store at 5610 Ridge Road in Gary, where it offers carryout and is in the process of adding a drive-thru.
"It's a newly opened restaurant that has high-quality burgers, fresh-cut fries and shakes," owner Steven Clay said. "We're looking to grow within the community and bring some good quality food to the community."
The 600-square-foot restaurant employs four and is hiring more.
"We fill a gap that was missing in that area," Clay said. "Long John Silver's is the only restaurant around. We put something in with our favorite foods that friends and family can enjoy while getting great customer service."
Da Burger House has both Angus beef and burgers made of a combination of short rib and ground beef. The menu includes a Philly cheesesteak burger that's topped with sliced ribeye, and the eight-inch-tall "Tower Burger," in which a brioche bun is filled with two beef patties and a stack of onion rings. It offers a wide variety of loaded fries, including surf and turf, garlic parmesan and elote, which includes crushed Flaming Hot Cheetos.
"It's a very creative menu," he said. "We have a high-quality burger. I believe it's the best burger in the Midwest."
Clay said he hopes to open more locations in the future.
Da Burger House is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily but plans to extend its hours as it gets more established.
For more information, call 219-285-1855 or find the business on Facebook.
Open
Chiro's Family Restaurant in Highland has taken over the former space of breakfast diner Skillets at 2040 45th St. in Highland.
David Huerta, one of the owners of the nearby Fat Burrito in Highland, and Cecilio Ojeda, a former head chef of the popular Toast and Jam in Schererville, teamed up to create the new eatery, which serves traditional American fare for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Chiro's Family Restaurant uses local ingredients whenever possible. Its menu includes avocado toast, breakfast bruschetta, yogurt, rolled oatmeal, honey-glazed ham and eggs, country fried steak and eggs, ribeye and eggs, pork chops and eggs, French toast, crepes, waffles, pancakes and biscuits and gravy. It offers omelets like the Sea Shore with lump crab meat and skillets with ingredients like Cajun shrimp and andouille sausage.
"It's a classic American breakfast diner," Huerta said. "The food is classic, like when it used to be Skillets."
Lunch offering include sandwiches, burgers, salads and wraps.
The dinner menu include steak, pasta, chops, chicken marsala, Greek chicken and seafood like the Athenian salmon, jumbo coconut crusted shrimp, baked cod with cayenne lemon, and pomegranate seared scallops.
"We are very hard-working people and our dream is to serve the community," Huerta said.
He said they may eventually look at opening more locations but were focusing on building a strong customer base.
"Expansion is definitely an option but we want to make sure we build this restaurant strong," he said. "Starting a business from the ground up is very hard."
Chiro's Family Restaurant is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.
For more information, visit www.chirosrestaurant.com or call 219-595-0435.
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.