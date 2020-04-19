NWI Business Ins and Outs: Piper Children's Boutiques closing after 37 years in Valpo, while many Region businesses limp on during COVID-19 crisis

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Piper Children's Boutique is closing permanently after 37 years in Valparaiso after the coronavirus crisis forced it to close its doors to the public and switch to an online sales model.

Owner Nancy van Santen said she planned to close the shop for good by the end of May.

"To my customers: thank you," she said.

Piper Children's Boutique, at 115 E. Lincolnway in downtown Valparaiso, billed itself as "the largest children's boutique in the Midwest, possibly the nation, maybe the world." Van Santen said she traveled the world to find unique clothing for children, including coordinating outfits for brothers and sisters, hair bows and accessories.

For more information, visit www.piperboutiques.com or call 219-464-7473.

Temporarily closed

Foody's restaurant, which serves salmon burgers and other healthy fare in Midtown Gary, temporarily closed last week because of "a lack of commercial activity during the restrict COVID-19 movement."

Delayed

Chester's Video Bar, a nightclub and restaurant that's coming to Chesterton, is delaying its opening because of the coronavirus pandemic.