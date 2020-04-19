NWI Business Ins and Outs: Piper Children's Boutiques closing after 37 years in Valpo, while many Region businesses limp on during COVID-19 crisis

Piper Children's Boutique is closing permanently after 37 years in Valparaiso after the coronavirus crisis forced it to close its doors to the public and switch to an online sales model.
Owner Nancy van Santen said she planned to close the shop for good by the end of May.
"To my customers: thank you," she said.
Piper Children's Boutique, at 115 E. Lincolnway in downtown Valparaiso, billed itself as "the largest children's boutique in the Midwest, possibly the nation, maybe the world." Van Santen said she traveled the world to find unique clothing for children, including coordinating outfits for brothers and sisters, hair bows and accessories.
For more information, visit www.piperboutiques.com or call 219-464-7473.
Temporarily closed
Foody's restaurant, which serves salmon burgers and other healthy fare in Midtown Gary, temporarily closed last week because of "a lack of commercial activity during the restrict COVID-19 movement."
Delayed
Chester's Video Bar, a nightclub and restaurant that's coming to Chesterton, is delaying its opening because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"Given the current situation, Chester's Video Bar has decided to postpone opening its doors until the threat of coronavirus has passed. At Chester's, our priority is our community, and we intend to do all that we can to ensure the safety and well-being of all our friends, employees and future customers throughout this difficult time," the owners posted on social media. "We thank everyone for their patience and support. We look forward to opening our doors in the future and providing an entertaining experience for everyone as soon as we possibly can."
Open
Many businesses across Northwest Indiana have been scraping by during the coronavirus shutdown, with business plunging by 50% or more. But many remain open, offering curbside pickup, carryout, delivery or online sales.
Local businesses need your support in order to survive. If you have a favorite restaurant, coffee shop, book store, boutique or other business, you might want to place an order or buy a gift card to use later, to ensure they still have some money coming in the door.
Here's a partial listing of businesses that remain open in some form or fashion in Northwest Indiana through the COVID-19 crisis:
• Birdie's $3 Car Wash is open at 10567 Broadway in Crown Point and offering free $20 car washes for medical professionals and first responders through June 1.
• M & M Car Care Center is open in both Schererville and Merrillvlle, offering free oil changes for nurses, doctors, medical personnel, and first responders along with gift cards for a free lunch.
• Taste of India in Merrillville is open for pickup between 4 and 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 12 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
• Beggar's Pizza restaurants in Whiting, Crown Point, Lansing, and Winfield are offering curbside pickup and non-contact deliveries.
• Avgo in St. John is offering 15% off curbside pickup and delivery.
• Benedict in Dyer is open for carryout and delivery.
• The Scrambled Diner in Dyer is offering carryout of breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
• Toast and Jam in Schererville is offering carryout, curbside pickup and delivery.
• Sophia's House of Pancakes is offering free delivery in Highland, Schererville, St. John and Dyer.
• Abbiocco Italian Cuisine in Chesterton is offering curbside carryout, including of make-your-own-pizza kits, pasta kits, cocktail kits, and family-style meal kits.
• AJ's Pizza in Chesterton is open for delivery and curbside pickup.
• Aladdin Pita in Merrille is offering delivery, carryout and curbside pickup.
• Baba's Steak and Lemonade, Big Frank's Sausage, Broadway Shrimp, China Cook, Ed's Boulevard Shrimp, El Gran Taco, El Ranchero, Fiesta De Sol, Genova Pizza, Hoagie Legacy, Las Tres Palmas, Casa Lupitas, Saul's, Sharks, Taco Delight, Tony's Pizza, and Zel's are all open for carryout in East Chicago.
• Big City CheeseSteaks in Hammond is open for carryout and delivery.
• Bridges Scoreboard Restaurant & Bar in Griffith is open for delivery and carryout. It has carryout bottled beer and "Toilet Paper Thursdays" in which it gives away a free roll with every order.
• Miles Books in Highland is open for curbside pickup and delivery, and is running a buy one, get 50% deal.
• Butterfingers in Highland and Munster are open for carryout and curbside pickup, including of Build a Butterfingers Cupcake Kits that include 8 mini cupcakes, cream cheese icing, and sprinkles.
• Café Fresco in Crown Point is offering carryout and delivery, including of Cafe Racer Coffees beans and hand sanitizer while supplies last.
• Capriotti's Sandwich Shop in Hammond is offering carryout and delivery.
• Captain's House in Miller is offering carryout of specials, including a crab boil on Friday.
• Ciao Bella is offering DIY pizza and pasta kits and is running a GoFundMe campaign for its laid off staff that can be founded by searching for "Help Ciao Employees During COVID-19 Shutdown" on GoFundMe.
• Don Quijote Restaurante in Valparaiso is offering carryout of specials like sea bass and T-bone steaks.
• Albano's Pasta Shop in Valparaiso is offering delivery and carryout, including carryout beer and wine.
• Doreen's Pizzeria in Dyer is open for carryout and delivery.
• Burrito Stop Mex and American Grill in Whiting is open for carryout, including of its new half-pound loaded burger.
• Comfort Roast Cafe in Whiting is open for carryout, including of comfort foods like grilled cheese sandwiches, tomato soup, and French onion soup.
• Dagger Mountain Roastery in Valparaiso is open for curbside pickup of its various coffee drinks and coffee beans.
• Fluid Coffeebar is offering carryout coffee and food in Valparaiso and Michigan City.
• Blackbird Cafe in Valparaiso is open for pickup and selling eGift Cards.
• Ted's Pet and Feed is open for curbside pickup in Lansing.
• John Hodson Coins and Collectibles is open for curbside pickup in Munster.
• Revolution Valparaiso is open for curbside pickup.
• Whiting Flower Shop in Whiting is open for delivery or carryout.
• Homenclature in Valparaiso is open for delivery or curbside pickup.
• A1 Cycle Center in Merrillville is open, including for service and repairs.
• Schillings in St. John, the Door Store in Munster, Trim a Seal in Merrillville, and Window World in Valparaiso are open.
• Duke of Oil in Munster is still doing oil changes and making auto repairs.
• Highland Body Shop in Highland and Levin Tire Center in Schererville remain open.
• Coyne Veterinary Center in Crown Point is open and treating animals.
• Second Street Dance Studio in Schererville is still open.
• House of Pizza in Hammond is doing carryout and delivery.
For a longer list of open businesses, visit nwi.com/weareopen.
UPDATE: COVID-19 emergency center receives ventilators for 17 local hospitals
GARY — A shipment of critical care ventilators arrived Saturday at the Indiana District 1 Emergency Operations Center/Multi-Agency Coordination Center at the Gary/Chicago International Airport.
The ventilators were shipped from General Motors & Ventec Life Systems. The “VOCSN V+Pro” ventilators were manufactured in Kokomo and will be distributed to area hospitals.
The shipment is part of a partnership in response to needs arising from the coronvirus pandemic, according to Lori Postma, Indiana District 1 public information officer. The ventilators will fill needs in hospitals in Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties.
“Northwest Indiana has quickly become a COVID-19 hotspot and our coordination with the White House Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy and the Federal Emergency Management Agency has provided us with an outstanding opportunity to supplement the equipment needs of 17 hospitals in District 1,” Postma said.
Dr. Peter Navarro, White House assistant to the president, said the collaboration between GM, Ventec, UPS and FEMA made the swift production and delivery of the ventilators possible.
“Through the seamless coordination of FEMA, these lifesaving devices are equally rapidly being delivered to hospitals in need in Chicago and Gary,” Navarro said. “A patriotic White House salute to the full power of private enterprise joining hands with the full force of the federal government to fight the invisible enemy.”
Ventec Life Systems CEO Chris Kiple said the critical care ventilators deliver precise airflow to protect the lungs, have accurate monitors that assess well-being and have advanced controls that will allow heath care workers to efficiently wean patients off the ventilators.
GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra commended the commitment of staff at GM, Ventec and the businesses’ suppliers to make the manufacturing and delivery possible.
UPS expedited the delivery to the center in Gary from the manufacturing center, said UPS Chairman and CEO David Abney.
Postma said those who would like to join the Indiana District 1 Emergency Operations Center/Multi-Agency Coordination Center can contact the logistics department at 219-576-2786.
