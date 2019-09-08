Joanna Fotopoulos worked in restaurants for 35 years, cooking at and managing places like Panos Big Boy in Calumet City, Chicago Pita in Hegewisch and the cafeteria at Ford's Chicago Stamping Plant.
She always dreamed of owning her own restaurant.
"She never had the opportunity," her son Paul Fotopoulos said. "She had to take care of a sick child. I had cancer when I was a kid and I lost my left leg. I'm an amputee with a prosthesis. She raised her two sons. George is now a registered nurse and I'm a physical therapist, and we helped her dream come true, helped her to see that rainbow at the end of the tunnel. It's a beautiful dream come true."
She now runs and is the main chef at Pita Stop, a Mediterranean street food restaurant in the food court at Southlake Mall in Hobart, which they chose as a site because of the steady traffic. It's a quick-service eatery that serves Greek and Mediterranean food that Paul Fotopoulos described as authentic and a healthier option than most fast food.
The menu includes kebabs, all-beef Grecian Delight gyros, a marinated ribeye steak sandwich with Mediterranean spices, salmon and other entrees served on a bed of rice pilaf. It caters to vegans and vegetarians with dishes like salad, green beans and Greek fries with feta cheese.
Pita Stop has sliders called the Mini Gladiator and Mini Spartan that it will sell in orders of up to 300 for catering, and is working to offer to deliver everything on its menu through DoorDash. It has a different low-sodium soup every day, including a lemon rice soup with chicken, a spin on lemon rice soup with beef, a Grecian meatball soup and an Italian wedding soup.
"Essentially no one can try to make this food," he said. "Sure you can add olive oil, lemon and spices to anything. But this comes from experience and the cooking she learned from the old country. We're living out my mother's dream. It's strictly a family-run business. We're a Greek-American family living the dream and we know if you don't put in the work there's no reward."
Pita Stop is open when the Southlake Mall is, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
For more information, find Pita Stop on Facebook or call 219-301-0763.
Open
Sundae Funday Ice Cream Parlor opened this summer in Winfield right outside Lakes of the Four Seasons.
The 1,300-square-foot ice cream parlor is located in a strip mill by Two Bills Tap at 9281 109th Ave., where it employs six workers.
"We've got six or seven tables and five or six chairs outside," owner Megan Early said. "You can come in for sundaes, waffle cones, shakes, pints of ice cream of what we call a puffle waffle that looks like a honeycomb, is made with handmade batter and tastes like cake and ice cream."
Sundae Funday, a play on the "Sunday Fundays" Early often spent with her friends, serves 24 kinds of hand-dipped ice creams "like what Baskin Robbins used to serve." Regular flavors include bourbon truffle, brownie batter and coffee caramel. It also has seasonal flavors like Berry Berry Patriotic in the summer, Pumpkin Apple Crisp in the fall and peppermint in the winter.
"We saw there was a need here," Early said. "We have so many different flavors and so many different flavor combinations, there's something for everybody."
Sundae Funday is open from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from noon until 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
For more information, find the business on Facebook
Open
Over the last 12 years, Aaron Peters has built a reputation across the Region for doing high-quality organic, realistic tattoos.
Now the longtime tattoo artist, who studied fine arts at the Arts Academy of Chicago, has opened his first tattoo studio and the first in Schererville, which had long banned tattoo parlors.
Peters, who previously worked at China Doll Tattoo and Piercing in Hammond, Bugaboo Tattoo in Hammond and Sure Fire Tattoo in Crown Point, spent nearly a year appealing the ordinance through the Board of Zoning Appeals and other town boards.
"I was told not to do it, that it would be a waste of time, that they would never allow it," he said. "I was told it would be a waste of money to fight the ordinance, but I kind of passed with flying colors and didn't have to mess with any layers. I just laid out what I knew I could provide the town with, what I had accomplished and how I planned to be here long-term."
A Schererville resident, Peters opened A Darker Path Tattoo Studio at 242 W. Lincoln Highway in the Lincoln Ridge Plaza shopping mall on U.S. 30.
"I think tattooing still has a stigma as a biker thing," he said. "Towns like Munster, Dyer and Highland still don't have tattoo parlors. But it's definitely gotten more common and now you see moms and grandmas with tattoos on their ankles and wrists."
Peters has been drawing and painting his entire life. He aspired to become a comic book artist. When that didn't work out, he considered becoming an art teacher or graphic designer.
"It honestly just kind of fell in my lap," he said. "I started at a local shop after another artist asked if I wanted to learn. I was working in retail. Literally two months later I was on a machine giving my first tattoo."
He's built up an accomplished resume that includes a spread in Tattoo magazine and awards at tattoo conventions in Chicago, Schaumburg, Louisville and Fort Wayne. He's especially known for three-dimensional photorealism that often features animals, portraiture or nature. He often draws people, flowers, skulls and wildlife scenes that have a black-and-white organic look.
"As an artist, I would get writer's block doing all my own stuff all the time," he said. "I don't always feel inspired. But working with the clients keeps me driven and motivated. I can take a little concept and make it into something huge. I love working with people and giving them a great piece of large scale that will take hours and sessions to complete."
His work has gained popularity on Instagram, especially a portrait he did of the surrealist artist Salvador Dali.
A Darker Path Tattoo Studio is open from noon until 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and by appointment.
For more information, call 219-440-7198, visit aaronpetersart.com or find A Darker Path Tattoo Studio on Facebook or Instagram.
New name, who dis
Porto's Peri Peri in Schererville's Shops of Main has rebranded itself as The Port of Peri Peri.
The restaurant in Schererville's Shops on Main on U.S. 41 specializes in flame-grilled Portugese peri peri chicken. It's part of a fast-growing Chicago-based chain that recently changed the name of all its restaurants to The Port of Peri Peri.