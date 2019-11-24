Planet Fitness, the national gym chain known for its low prices, "judgment-free zones" and annual New Year's Eve promotions at Times Square in New York City, is coming to Highland.
The fast-growing fitness chain that offers free pizza and free bagels once a month already has gyms in Hammond, Schererville, Merrillville, Hobart, Crown Point and Michigan City.
Planet Fitness is renovating the space at 3315 45th St. in Highland, Building Commissioner Ken Mika said.
The gym chain is taking over space in the strip mall on 45th Street that has been home over the years to businesses like Zorba's Restaurant, Fat's Billiards, Highland Produce Depot, Thrift Store, Chela's Cocina, Women's Core Fitness Center, Dollar General, ABC Cellular and Highland Card and Comic Shop.
Open
As has been noted previously in this column, gourmet popcorn places have been popping up across Northwest Indiana the way froyo places and cupcake joints have in the past.
LeBarron and Nina Burton recently opened Popcorn World at 2560 Garfield St. inside the County Market Plaza in Gary, between the supermarket and the Shark's Fish and Chicken. The chain is known for hand-coated popcorn flavors like banana pudding, birthday cake, blackberry cream cheese cobbler, coconut cream pie, dark chocolate pomegranate, spiked egg nog, baked potato, dill pickle and peanut butter jelly.
Popcorn World has the slogan "doing the world a flavor," selling tins of popcorn of up to two gallons. It brags that it's "the world's largest gourmet popcorn shop" with 250 different flavors.
In other Region popcorn news, Epic Popcorn in the Jewel-Osco plaza on U.S. 30 in Dyer is expanding to Crown Point.
The popcorn chain will have a grand opening from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 102 S. Main St. in Crown Point.
There will be face painting, balloon twisting, crafts, games, raffles, prizes, free popcorn tastings and special discounts throughout the day.
The chain said it's a "gourmet-inspired brand with a variety of chef-inspired ingredients to create unique popcorn flavors." Flavors include pumpkin spice, fab and fruity, chili lime, birthday cake, buttery fingers, cheddar bacon, chocolate wafer, coffee liquor, jalapeno bacon, jalapeno cheddar, grape, parmesan garlic, pina colada, rainbow mix, sour kiss, watermelon and whoa momma.
For more information, visit epicpopcorn.com or call 219-227-9499.
Coming soon
California-based Vampire Penguin is looking to offer its shaved snow and shaved ice in the Region, which a local franchisee touts as a "light, fluffy, creamy, gluten-free, dairy-free healthier alternative to ice cream."
Crown Point High School graduate Thao Ho, who's known by the nickname "Chevy" since her name sounds like the Chevy Tahoe, plans to bring the franchise to Crown Point as soon as next spring. She lived in California, returned to Indiana, and decided to go into business for herself after working for Amtrak for 11 years. She is still in her 30s and thought the time was right to start a venture of her own.
"It has one-fourth fewer calories than frozen ice cream but will still indulge your sweet tooth," she said. "You can get great taste without feeling guilty."
She's now seeking a brick-and-mortar counter location to sell fluffy ice on Main Street, where she hopes to attract a lot of foot traffic. She hopes it will take off because it's a highly Instagrammable product and the business will host community fundraisers for schools and other groups.
"Our long term goals are to bring smiles and create memories where people don't feel guilty," Ho said. "Crown Point is growing and this is a family friendly business where people can hang out, play board games and engage in wholesome family friendly activities."
The restaurant offers shaved snow in flavors like strawberry, mango, green tea, honeydew, thai tea, chocolate and vanillia. It can be topped with various syrups, fruit like strawberries, watermelon, lychee, jackfruit and pineapple, and with toppings like Oreos, marshmallows, coconut jelly, strawberry boba, mango boba and rainbow sprinkles.
Ho said she's looking for angel investors, who can email cpvampirepenguin@gmail.com.
Open
ProElite Window Cleaning opened at 9711 Valparaiso Drive in Munster across from Franciscan Health Munster and eventually hopes to expand to Valparaiso and Michigan City.
It's a commercial and residential window cleaning business that also does gutter cleaning and power washing.
Brian Minard and Bob Goad opened the business a year-and-a-half ago in Florida and opened their second location in Northwest Indiana, from where they both hail. Minard is from Gary and Goad from St. John.
"We have integrity, years of experience and a really good team," Minard said. "We keep to our schedule. You keep your car clean so why wouldn't you keep your home or business clean? The windows are the first thing people notice when they walk into your restaurant."
Eventually, ProElite Window Cleaning hopes to franchise the business for expansion.
"We're looking to maintain this level of integrity as we expand," Minard said.
The business is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 8 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, call 800-228-3938 or 317-727-2361 or visit www.proelitecleaning.com.
Open
U-Haul has opened two new dealerships in Merrillville.
Sage Truck Repairs at 8350 Whitcomb St. and SM United at 606 W. 81st Ave. are now offering U-Haul products and services like rental trucks that can be rented 24/7 on smartphones.
For more information, visit www.uhaul.com/Share/.