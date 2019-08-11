Region staple Pop’s Italian Beef and Sausage is expanding.
The Chicagoland restaurant that serves up Italian beef sandwiches across Northwest Indiana and the greater south suburbs has opened its 15th location, at 1445 Sauk Trail in Sauk Village, just across the state line from Dyer.
“We’re ready to bring Pop’s Italian Beef to Sauk Village,” said Vincent Cryns Sr., co-owner of the Sauk Village restaurant. “I am thrilled to have opened another location alongside another restaurant veteran, and we know the community will love our Italian beef sandwiches, hot dogs, burgers, fries and more.”
Cryns, who owns the Pop's Italian Beef restaurants in Dyer and Crown Point, and 20-year restaurant veteran Mike Jones co-own the fast-food restaurant that specializes in Italian beef and sausage sandwiches served with a choice of homemade Giardiniera or cooked sweet peppers. Jones has managed many McDonald's restaurants, including the famous Rock-N-Roll McDonald's in Chicago's Loop.
Founded by Frank Radochonski in Palos Heights in 1980, Pop’s Italian Beef and Sausage slices and cooks Italian beef daily. It serves a variety of fast food items, such as hot dogs, burgers, cheese curds, gyros, corned beef sandwiches, shrimp, salad, soup and chili.
The family-run restaurant chain is now "in strategic growth mode" and seeking franchisees as it looks to expand.
The new Sauk Valley Pop’s Italian Beef and Sausage is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
For more information, call 708-466-0108 or visit www.popsbeef.com.
Closed
Firehouse Subs shuttered after a seven-year run in the Munster Shops strip mall on Calumet Avenue in Munster.
The firefighter-themed submarine sandwich restaurant closed its eatery at 8153 Calumet Ave., which featured a wide array of hot sauces and murals of the new Munster Fire Department rig along with the Munster High School stadium.
In 2017, Firehouse Subs closed its restaurant in Schererville's Shops on Main.
The Jacksonsville, Florida-based chain specializes in hot sub sandwiches that stuff steam-heated meats and cheeses into toasted buns with firefighter-themed names like Hook & Ladder, Engineer and Firehouse Hero. It donates part of its proceeds to first responders and has more than 1,100 locations nationwide, and still has Northwest Indiana restaurants in Merrillville, Portage and Valparaiso.
The Region has seen an influx of sub shop chains like Potbelly's, Jersey Mike's and Cousins Subs in recent years, but some like Which Wich have come and gone and others like Erbert & Gerbert's Sandwich Shop failed to find any franchisees.
Opening soon
The sandwich gods taketh, but also giveth.
Cousins Subs, which was of course founded by a pair of cousins, plans to open its first Indiana location on Aug. 31 in Crown Point, which potentially would be the first of a few Northwest Indiana restaurants.
The Milwaukee-based chain, which has more than 90 eateries across Wisconsin, will sell East Coast-style deli sandwiches, grilled cheesesteaks, floats, shakes and of course cheese curbs in a new strip mall at 10533 Broadway St. in Crown Point. It serves many Wisconsin favorites like Sprecher Root Beer.
Franchisees Amit Patel and Kalpesh Patel, a Munster resident, plan to open 40 sandwich shops across greater Chicagoland by 2025 as the chain expands outside of its home base in the Badger State. The new 1,800-square-foot restaurant in Crown Point will start with 20 workers, seat 32 diners and have a drive-thru. A spokeswoman said there would be the "opportunity to grow the team as needed."
The Cousins Subs in Crown Point will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, call 219-488-2569 or visit www.cousinssubs.com.
Closing?
Pizza Hut announced it would close 500 sit-down restaurants nationwide as it shifts focus to smaller takeout and delivery restaurants, but the Plano, Texas-based chain, a subsidiary of Louisville, Kentucky-based Yum! Brands, did not respond to questions about whether the closures would include any Calumet Region locations.
Walgreens also announced last week it plans to close 200 pharmacies nationwide but company officials would not say if that would include any Northwest Indiana locations.
"The planned closures will represent less than 3 percent of our U.S. stores overall, and given that we have multiple locations in many markets, we anticipate minimal disruption to customers and patients," Walgreens spokesman Jim Cohn said.
The Deerfield, Illinois-based pharmacy chain, the second-largest nationally after CVS, shuttered three of its four Gary locations in recent years.
Open
Walgreens opened a new "Community, A Walgreens Pharmacy" in the shiny new Northwest Oncology medical office at 1001 Calumet Ave. in Dyer "to help empower patients who have chronic, complex and rare health conditions with easy access to their specialty and traditional medications."
"The new Walgreens community-based specialty site at Northwest Oncology is one of more than 300 Walgreens Community and Health System pharmacies that focus specifically on community-based, patient-centered care for managing complex health conditions, such as cancer, cystic fibrosis, HIV/AIDS, hepatitis C and transplant, to name a few," Walgreens spokesman Michael Frei said.
Coming soon
Belle Tire, a Michigan-based premium tire and auto care shop, is building out a new tire shop at 8200 Louisiana St. in Merrillville, which is expected to open in early fall.
The company, which was founded in Detroit nearly a century ago, is taking over the former Merrillville Fireplace and Patio location just off U.S. 30 between Interstate 65 and the Southlake Mall. The growing chain has more than 130 locations across Michigan, Ohio and Indiana, including a tire shop it opened in Michigan City two years ago and a forthcoming one it's building in Valparaiso.
The new 10,000-square-foot tire shop in Merrillville is expected to employ about 15 to 20 workers.
Belle Tire Marketing Manager Laura Pierce declined to say how much the company was investing in the store, but said it should have an economic impact on the Region.
"We do estimate that on average, we contribute $3 million in direct impact to the city upon the first year of open, and $1.3 million after," Pierce said. "This is calculated through property taxes, wages, and benefits."
Open
Local insurance agent Margie Reyes opened Brightway, The Reyes Agency in Munster in June.
Reyes owns and runs the home insurance office serving clients in Northwest Indiana and south suburban Chicago at 1544 45th St. in Munster.
It's an affiliate of Brightway Insurance, a "national property/casualty insurance distribution company with more than $593 million in annualized written premium, making it one of the largest personal lines agencies in the U.S."
The company started in 2008. It now employs 900 workers at 190 offices in 21 states, but serves clients in all 50 states.
The new insurance office in Munster is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information, call 219-230-8050, email margie.reyes@brightway.com, or visit BrightwayDifference.com.