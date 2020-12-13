NWI Business Ins and Outs: Produce Hut and Juice Bar, Mi Maria Bonita, Hanna Bakery, Eros Patio, Jackson-Hewitt opening, Gap closing

The menu includes juices like the "Green Dream" with grapes, apple, pear and spinach, and the "Orange Punch" with orange, mango, apple, and spinach. Smoothies include the "Pineapple Fiesta" pineapple cucumber lime and the "BB3" blueberry banana apple.

One also can go there to stock up on produce like apples, oranges, bananas, broccoli and pineapple. It also carries seasonal items like pumpkins and mums.

It's open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

For more information, call 219-513-6043 or find the business on Facebiik.

Coming soon

Hana Bakery plans to serve up fresh-baked goods in Merrillville.

The family-owned business at 7897 Taft St. derives its name from the Arabian word Bil-Hana, which roughly translates to bon appetite or enjoy your meal. It aims to offer "the healthiest authentic food" such as pita bread.

The new bakery is coming soon.

For more information, call 833-233-4262, email info@hanabakery.com, or visit www.hanabakery.com.

Relocated

NorthShore Health Centers is on the move in Hammond.