NWI Business Ins and Outs: Produce Hut and Juice Bar, Mi Maria Bonita, Hanna Bakery, Eros Patio, Jackson-Hewitt opening, Gap closing

Mi Maria Bonita opened in the former Asada Grill & Cantina space in Griffith after that Mexican restaurant, known for its steak and seafood, moved to the former Zuni's House of Pizza spot 45th Street in Highland in 2018.
The new Mexican restaurant serves soups, salads, huevos rancheros, sopes, enchiladas, chimichangas, gorditas, flautas, tostadas, burritos, chile rellenos, alambre, pollo con mole, panbazos, quesadillas, tacos, fajitas, carne asada and seafood like sauteed shrimp and fried red snapper.
The 120-seat eatery offers sit-down dining and a separate bar area just south of the railroad tracks in downtown Griffith. It serves specialty cocktails like margaritas and Corona-ritas.
For more information, call 219-513-8407, email mimariabonita11@gmail.com or visit the restaurant on Facebook.
Open
Produce Hut and Juice Bar opened at 225 N. Broad St. in downtown Griffith this summer.
The fruit and vegetable market also serves smoothies and juices, such as a "Watermelon Blast" watermelon mint lime smoothie and the "Produce Hut Booster" immune system-boosting smoothie with ginger, tumeric, pineapple, lemon and banana in a tropical-themed environment.
It also sells fresh-made guacamole and cheese and chicken and pork tamales by the dozen or half dozen that are made fresh daily.
The menu includes juices like the "Green Dream" with grapes, apple, pear and spinach, and the "Orange Punch" with orange, mango, apple, and spinach. Smoothies include the "Pineapple Fiesta" pineapple cucumber lime and the "BB3" blueberry banana apple.
One also can go there to stock up on produce like apples, oranges, bananas, broccoli and pineapple. It also carries seasonal items like pumpkins and mums.
It's open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
For more information, call 219-513-6043 or find the business on Facebiik.
Coming soon
Hana Bakery plans to serve up fresh-baked goods in Merrillville.
The family-owned business at 7897 Taft St. derives its name from the Arabian word Bil-Hana, which roughly translates to bon appetite or enjoy your meal. It aims to offer "the healthiest authentic food" such as pita bread.
The new bakery is coming soon.
For more information, call 833-233-4262, email info@hanabakery.com, or visit www.hanabakery.com.
Relocated
NorthShore Health Centers is on the move in Hammond.
The health care provider with locations in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties is moving its Hammond health center at 6920 Indianapolis Boulevard to the former Walmart at 1828 165th St. in Hammond.
At 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 21, the new location will start seeing patients for family practice, obstetrics, pediatrics, endocrinology, dental services, behavioral health and substance abuse services. It will offer much more parking and new services such as optometry, pharmacy, and chiropractic starting on March 2021.
For more information, call 219-763-8112.
Open
Eros Patio opened at the former Villa Del Sol space at 2225 W. Lincoln Hwy. in Merrillville.
The innovative Latin fusion contemporary restaurant serves tacos, burritos, fajitas, flautas, enchiladas, Salsa Roja o Verde, Milanesa de Carne and other Mexican cuisine. Appetizers include guacamole, calimari, loaded nachos, shrimp cocktails and queso fundido. It also has loaded steak fries, loaded nachos, burgers, wings and drinks like Moscow Mules.
The largely Mexican eatery delivers through Uber Eats and GrubHub.
DJs provide live entertainment such as hip hop, house, R&B, and Latin rhythms on the weekends. It offers brunch on weekends.
The restaurant is currently open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Friday, and 12-6 p.m. on Sunday.
For more information, call 219-472-8627, visit erospatio.com or find the business on Facebook.
Closed
The Gap on the Magnificent Mile in Chicago is closing after 20 years.
The iconic San Francisco-based retailer, known for selling jeans, T-shirts and other clothes, is shuttering its flagship three-story store at 555 N. Michigan Ave. in Chicago's downtown Streeterville neighborhood around the end of January next year.
The company plans to close 350 Gap and Banana Republic stores over the next few years to focus on e-commerce instead, including the largely glass building in occupied since 2000 across from The Shops at North Bridge Block 121 at the corner of Michigan Avenue and Ohio Street in the upscale shopping district, generally considered to be the premier shopping district in the Midwest.
Coming soon
Hessville Smoke Shop plans to open in the former Video Escapades video store in Hammond's Hessville neighborhood.
A victim of Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, Peacock, Disney+ and countless other streaming services that have enabled consumers to watch movies without ever leaving the couch, the longtime video store at 7244 Kennedy Ave. offered DVD and video game rentals.
The old school video store at the corner of Kennedy Avenue and 173rd Street across from Hessville Park dates back to 1992, according to the Indiana Secretary of State's Office.
It's just one of many video stores to close in Northwest Indiana in recent years, including Oasis Video in Munster and Family Video stores in Griffith, Dyer and Valparaiso.
Relocated
Jackson Hewitt, the national tax preparer, is moving its Hobart location to the Ridgewood Professional Center.
The tax service chain will occupy 1,300 square feet at 7781 E. Ridge Road in Hobart.
“This location is directly across the street from Strack and Van Til in Hobart," said Antony Miocic of Latitude Commercial. "It’s a very well-maintained professional office center and Jackson Hewitt will be a great addition to a diverse tenant mix which includes professional as well as medical service providers.” Latitude Commercial provides commercial real estate services throughout Northwest Indiana and the south Chicago suburbs.
Coming
Jackson Hewitt also will open a new tax service at 3337 Willowcreek Road in Portage.
The New Jersey-based tax service provider will occupy 1,100 square feet.
“This is a very centralized location where Jackson Hewitt will be able to provide affordable tax services to Portage residents," Miocic said. "Being on Willowcreek Road and so close to US 6 makes this an easy to find location as well.”
Consolidated
Point Medical sold the property it just moved out of at 891 E. Summit Street in Crown Point.
The medical manufacturer and distributor unloaded the 6,000-square-foot building after opening next door at 871 E. Summit St. to consolidate its presence in the Region.
“Point Medical was able to utilize their space at 871 E. Summit more efficiently and in the end decided it was better to dispose of 891 E. Summit," said Miocic after representing the sellers in the transaction.
If you would like your business to be included in a future column, email joseph.pete@nwi.com.
How much do NWI CEOs make?
