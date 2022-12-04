NWI Business Ins and Outs: Project LeanNation, All Good Things, Vault Bullion & Coin, Midwest Express Clinic and Hanukkah Pop-Up Shop opening

If you're working out to shed pounds, put on mass or just maintain a healthy lifestyle, you can soon turn to a new business to handle your meal prep.

Project LeanNation will bring healthy, nutritious food to Crown Point early next year.

The New York-based chain plans to open its first Northwest Indiana location at 516 N. Main St. on Jan. 7.

"We offer healthy premade meals for pick-up or delivery," owner Mallory Henley said. "We conduct in-person assessments and consultations using our Inbody 270 analyzer. We also have refuel shakes at our location too."

People can sign up for a weekly subscription and pick up a week's worth of meals at a time or just grab a meal for lunch, breakfast or dinner. It can be microwaved and eaten there or taken home, which is usually the preferred option.

"The premade meals are looked over by a nutritionist," Henley said. "They can be high protein or with complex carbs. We take all the work out of it for you. We have athletes looking to gain muscle and people looking to maintain weight or lose weight. We provide nutritional coaching to help guide you to those results."

Project LeanNation offers a variety of meals like Italian chicken, chicken alfredo and loaded potato. It has vegan, dairy-free, grain-free and gluten-free options.

"We can handle most dietary restrictions," she said.

The menu changes every 90 days. The highest sellers remain while other entrees get rotated out. The meals are flash frozen to preserve nutrients and also can be heated with an air fryer or on a stove top.

The franchise is owned by Mallory and Justin Henley, Brittany and Jeremy Bowen and Larin and Joy Childress. The Henleys wanted to bring the concept to Crown Point after visiting a Project LeanNation their friends own in South Carolina.

"We wanted to bring something healthy to Crown Point," she said.

It's located in the strip mall north of downtown where The Hen convenience store is located. It took over the former Gold Depot spot that Gold Depot vacated to take over the former Mike's Sporting Goods storefront when that closed.

"We like that it's in a neighborhood and has walkability," she said. "There's easy access to visit us. People can pick it up and keep it in their freezer for six months or their fridge for six days. All the macronutrients are on the label. It's for families who don't have time to cook nutritious dinners because they're busy but want to eat healthily. We get results. It's good delicious food that helps you reach your goals."

They hope to expand to multiple franchises in Northwest Indiana, including potentially in Schererville and Valparaiso.

The business will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday.

For more information, visit www.projectleannation.com or call 219-765-6767.

Coming soon

All Good Things plans to open in Northview Plaza in Valparaiso this month, just in time for holiday shopping.

"This is a unique store that carries a wide variety of assorted merchandise from electronics to home goods at approximately 40% below retail sales," said Merrillville-based Commercial In-Sites, whose agent Jim Dye brokered the transaction. "Every week you will find something new as the inventory is consistently revolving. Keep an eye out in the next week or two for All Good Things to open their doors."

The store will be located at 2908 N. Calumet Ave.

Coming soon

Vault Bullion & Coin will celebrate a grand opening in a few weeks in Valparaiso.

The new store will be inside the Copper Custom Armament gun store at 2600 Beech St. It will sell gold, silver, precious metals, numismatic coins and other collectibles like comic books.

"We'll buy war memorabilia, scrap gold, jewelry, watches, collections of billions and coin collections," owner David Blythe said.

Vault Bullion & Coin is taking over a 650-square-foot space inside the store that will serve as its showroom. It will stock rare collectible coins like Gold Eagles, Gold Buffalos and Silver Buffalos.

"With the awful economics in the world and politics, it's a chance to invest in sound, smart money," Blythe said. "We're looking to increase demand in sound and smart money."

In addition to the brick-and-mortar store, it also will operate as an online business. It will be run by Director of Operations Matthew Nichols, who has 15 years of experience in precious metals markets and the industry.

"We'll have the largest on-hand supply of physical bullion in the Region," he said. "We'll physically have more bullion than anyone else."

Bullion dealers will be able to buy wholesale from the store, which can place special orders. It plans to offer educational seminars to the public.

"We plan to handle a large volume and will have buying power," Blythe said. "We'll buy gold collections, coin collections. No collection is too big or too small."

Vault Bullion and Coin will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

For more information, call 219-508-6876 or find the business on Facebook or Instagram.

Coming soon

Dalis Mechanical is expanding.

The Valparaiso-based company specializes in heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration.

It will be opening a second location in Lake County. Its new location will be at 3218 E. 84th Place, which has a Merrillville street address but is within the municipal limits of Hobart from back when the city annexed the nearby Southlake Mall in the 1970s.

"Dalis Mechanical specializes in Institutional and Commercial HVAC-R and provides custom installations as well as servicing of full boiler and full chiller systems," said Merrillville-based Commercial In-Sites, whose agent Jim Dye brokered the transaction.

For more information, visit dalismechanical.com or call 219-510-5889.

Open

Temple Israel in Miller opened the annual Hanukkah Pop-Up Shop in its Social Hall.

The 112-year-old synagogue at 601 N. Montgomery St. in Gary's Miller Beach neighborhood will sell Hanukkah and Judaica items for the holiday season.

"You’ll find both new and gently used Hanukkah and other Judaica gifts including clothing, decor, menorahs, toys, crafts, and much more," Temple Israel said in a news release.

It will be open 7-9 p.m. every Friday in December, and from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Dec. 7 and 12-2 p.m. Dec. 11. People also can shop by appointment.

All proceeds will benefit the Sisterhood's programs, activities and causes.

"Sisterhood is the heart of Temple Israel. We support a variety of causes big and small within our congregation community, Miller community, Jewish communities, and beyond. Sisterhood provides outreach, fundraising, and hospitality to aid the Temple's endeavors," Temple Israel said in a news release. "We coordinate and sponsor many onegs throughout the year, including Rosh Hashanah. We also host the Break-the-Fast meal after Yom Kippur, compile the Yizkor book for the High Holidays, host the annual BBQ, maintain the kitchen and gift shop, and donate to various organizations locally, nationally, and internationally."

For more information, email templeisraelmiller@gmail.com or call 219-938-5232

Opening

Midwest Express Clinic will celebrate a grand opening from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at its new location at 3939 Franklin St. in Michigan City.

The Michigan City Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting at the new Midwest Express Clinic by the Marquette Mall. It's an urgent care clinic that treats people for minor illnesses and injuries, offering services like physicals, vaccinations and lab tests without an appointment.

For more information, call 219-878-5850 or visit midwestexpressclinic.com.