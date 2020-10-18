NWI Business Ins and Outs: Q-BBQ closed, Chunky Tacos, Dunkin, Andrade Nails, NorthShore Health Centers, and Direct Mortgage Loans opening

Q-BBQ temporarily closed its Schererville location at Shops of Main on Indianapolis Boulevard in March, when the coronavirus pandemic started, and now property manager Regency Centers is listing its 2,188-square-foot space as available for rent.
The restaurant's phone number is disconnected, and Regency Centers is marketing its spot next to Francesca's Collections to prospective tenants.
The Chicagoland barbecue chain, which also has locations in La Grange, Naperville and Oak Park, first opened at Shops on Main in 2015.
It served smoked meats including chopped brisket, burnt ends, pulled pork, turkey breast and Memphis-style baby back ribs.
The number of authentic barbecue restaurants in the Region has proliferated over the last few years, with additions like Mission BBQ in Hobart and Big Daddy's BBQ in Schererville.
Chunky Tacos, a well-established food truck, rolled into Valparaiso with a brick-and-mortar restaurant earlier this year.
The menu includes steak, chicken and veggie tacos served in a traditional style with onion and cilantro, a gringo style with chihuahua cheese and sour cream, or chunky style with onion, cilantro, tomato, chihuahua cheese and sour cream.
Chunky's Tacos is open from 11 a.m. through 9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday at 1603 E. Lincolnway in Valparaiso. The quick-serve eatery has a pick-up window.
For more information, visit chunkystacos.com or call 833-248-6597.
Dunkin, formerly Dunkin Donuts, and Verizon Wireless are coming to the new strip mall under construction in front of the Ross Dress for Less, dd's Discounts, and Planet Fitness in the former Kmart in south Hammond.
Hammond Economic Development Director Anne Anderson said a third space would be available for rent in the new building under construction just south of the Little Calumet River, across from Cabela's and the Super Walmart.
Andrade Nails is doing manicures, pedicures and nail art in the former Ultimate Restaurant and Catering Space at 510 Conkey St. in Hammond.
Owner Alegandro Andrade-Waggner opened the 2,000-square-foot black- and Latinx-owned salon.
"We've been open for four months but I've been doing this for four years," he said. "We follow the highest industry standards of sanitation and disinfection. We're up to date with all the latest nail products and trends. We have top-quality products, the best on the market."
The nail technician offers an extensive array of services, including acrylic nails, hard gel nails, nail removal, repair, polish color, no-chip polish, glitter, nail art, perafin wax, luxury press-on, Swarovski crystals, gel top coat, matte top coat, sugar scrub and diamond finish, as well as lash lifts.
"I take pride in my work," he said. "I do everything nails. My long-term goals would be to make it into a franchise and have my own product line."
Andrade Nails is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Walk-ins are accepted but appointments are preferred. For more information, visit andradenails.glossgenius.com.
NorthShore Health Centers is moving its Hammond Health Center from 6920 Indianapolis Boulevard to part of the former Walmart at 1828 165th St.
The health care provider will continue to offer family practice, obstetrics, pediatric, endocrinology, dental care, behavioral health services and substance abuse treatment at the new 15,000-square-foot location in Hammond.
NorthShore Health Centers, which has locations in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties, will add chiropractic, optometry, an in-house pharmacy and more parking at its new Hammond location. It's expected to start seeing patients by the end of the year.
Peddler's Pizza Pub in downtown Valparaiso will soon open on Sundays.
The new family-friendly pizza place offers some of the same menu items as Aver's Gourmet Pizza in Bloomington for nostalgic Indiana University alumni.
"It's not a franchise but we have partners at Aver's pizza and it's a lot of the same recipes," owner George Douglas said. "It's a family-friendly pizza pub that specializes in gourmet pizza, sandwiches, wings, bread sticks, caprese and salads. It's a fun atmosphere inside the iconic Old Style building."
The new restaurant built a hand-crafted bar that serves specialty cocktails and 24 beers on tap, including from Devil's Trumpet, 3 Floyds and 18th Street, as well as domestic staples like Coors. It also offers highly customizable pizzas with a number of crust options, including hand-tossed, gluten-free cauliflower and cracker crust.
"We're a creative bunch," he said. "We have a wide selection of old-fashioned, Manhattans and fall cocktails, as well as pizzas like Jalapeno popper and butternut squash. For a restaurant competing in Valpo for a customer's discerning taste, you have to have fresh and innovative offerings."
Peddler's Pizza Pub does not currently offer delivery but does have take-out and dine-in. It may eventually partner with Uber Eats, DoorDash or another third-party delivery company, but does not plan to offer that service on its own.
"It's highly competitive in downtown Valpo, even prior to COVID-19," Douglas said. "Our long-term goal is just to be family-friendly and the fun place to be. We'll see where that takes us."
Employing about 35 people, Peddler's Pizza Pub recently opened in an old exposed brick building with dark wood paneling after extensive renovations. It seats about 45 diners inside, another 12 outside on the patio and 12 in the waiting area.
"We're here for the long haul," he said. "We want to be sustainable."
The restaurant is currently open from about 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday. It will open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays, likely in a few weeks.
Direct Mortgage Loans in Highland will open a second location in St. John.
The mortgage lender at 2016 45th St. in the Porte De L'eau Plaza will open its second location in a former Wells Fargo office in the Lake Central Plaza in St. John that has sat vacant for the last eight years.
"We've been building relationships within the local market," owner Michelle Jacinto said. "It's a nice housing market in Lake County. It's been beautiful."
Direct Mortgage Loans employs about 13 people who specialize in FHA, VA and conventional loans. It's also a preferred lender for the Fraternal Order of Police union. It serves all of Northwest Indiana and the south suburbs of Chicago in Illinois.
The firm has more than doubled its size over the past year and is actively recruiting anyone interest in a career change.
"A lot of people are moving from Illinois because of the low property taxes," Jacinto said. "We also have record low interest rates. With the influx of first-time and move-up buyers, equity is really high. People are able to sell their houses and move up into a bigger home with a similar payment."
Over the long term, Jacinto would like to expand the business across Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin.
"The long-term dream is to serve the whole Midwest," she said. "We were named best of the Region and just won a Scotsman Guide for being in the top 1% of the country."
The office is typically open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 219-924-5554 or visit www.dmlmidwest.com.
If you would like your business to be included in a future column, email joseph.pete@nwi.com.
