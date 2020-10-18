NWI Business Ins and Outs: Q-BBQ closed, Chunky Tacos, Dunkin, Andrade Nails, NorthShore Health Centers, and Direct Mortgage Loans opening

Peddler's Pizza Pub does not currently offer delivery but does have take-out and dine-in. It may eventually partner with Uber Eats, DoorDash or another third-party delivery company, but does not plan to offer that service on its own.

"It's highly competitive in downtown Valpo, even prior to COVID-19," Douglas said. "Our long-term goal is just to be family-friendly and the fun place to be. We'll see where that takes us."

Employing about 35 people, Peddler's Pizza Pub recently opened in an old exposed brick building with dark wood paneling after extensive renovations. It seats about 45 diners inside, another 12 outside on the patio and 12 in the waiting area.

"We're here for the long haul," he said. "We want to be sustainable."

The restaurant is currently open from about 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday. It will open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays, likely in a few weeks.

