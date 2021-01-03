NWI Business Ins and Outs: Region Balloons, new boutique at Southlake Mall, Chicago Wingz Around the World, Jax Wax, and Coastal Zone Nutrition open

"You can stock them, but people just don't buy the napkins or plates or stuff like that," she said.

Region Balloons could look at expanding to more locations around Northwest Indiana in the future but is trying to establish its first location at a time when fewer people are gathering for parties because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"It just depends," she said. "It might if it takes off. Right now, it's slow times for the balloon industry."

Region Balloons is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. It will open on Sundays for special orders.

For more information, call 219-301-7935, visit rballoons.com, or find the business on Facebook or Instagram.

Open

M.J.'s Boutique is selling women's clothing at Southlake Mall in Hobart, where it opened in December.

The retail shop offers fashions and trends ranging in size from small to 3X. It stocks dresses, skirts, bell bottom jeans, jumpers, jogger sets, leather pants, velvet pants, leggings, T-shirts, sweaters, hoodies, hats, bags and designer Crocs.