NWI Business Ins and Outs: Region Balloons, new boutique at Southlake Mall, Chicago Wingz Around the World, Jax Wax, and Coastal Zone Nutrition open

Region Balloons in Highland aims to "make memories one balloon at a time."
The retailer at 2154 45th Street in the Port De L'eau Plaza in Highland supplies air- or helium-filled fun for birthdays, weddings, holidays, gender reveals and other special occasions.
Region balloons offers balloon bouquets, columns, arches and table top displays.
"We do balloons and tons of balloon arrangements," Jenni Rogers said. "If you're doing a party or banquet, you should probably order a week in advance so we can ensure you can get what you want from our supplies. We do weddings, anniversaries, graduations, baby showers, baby sprinkles, get well events, grand openings, whatever kind of event."
Region Balloons does delivery and curbside pickup.
"We'll deliver anywhere, but the deliveries are more expensive the further you are," she said. "We've done a few deliveries to Chicago."
Region Balloons can arrange for elaborate displays as much as 18 feet across and 8 feet tall.
"I didn't realize until I worked at a balloon store how fun balloons are and how you have to have balloons at a party."
Rogers was working at a balloon store before going into business with a family friend. They decided to focus strictly on balloons because they sell better than other party store staples.
"You can stock them, but people just don't buy the napkins or plates or stuff like that," she said.
Region Balloons could look at expanding to more locations around Northwest Indiana in the future but is trying to establish its first location at a time when fewer people are gathering for parties because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"It just depends," she said. "It might if it takes off. Right now, it's slow times for the balloon industry."
Region Balloons is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. It will open on Sundays for special orders.
For more information, call 219-301-7935, visit rballoons.com, or find the business on Facebook or Instagram.
Open
M.J.'s Boutique is selling women's clothing at Southlake Mall in Hobart, where it opened in December.
The retail shop offers fashions and trends ranging in size from small to 3X. It stocks dresses, skirts, bell bottom jeans, jumpers, jogger sets, leather pants, velvet pants, leggings, T-shirts, sweaters, hoodies, hats, bags and designer Crocs.
Gary native Marsha Jones, who studied at Purdue University Northwest, started the store because of her love for fashion. M.J.'s Boutique encourages people to shop with confidence, saying "size doesn't matter" and "fashion is not what you wear, but how you wear it."
For more information, visit www.mjboutique.bigcartel.com, call 219-902-7916, email mjsboutique2020@gmail.com or find the business on Facebook.
Open
Chicago Wingz Around the World is serving up Buffalo-style wings in Hammond.
The new chicken and seafood joint at 6602 Kennedy Ave. offers chicken wings and soul food. It provides free chicken to the homeless between 12 and 2 p.m. every Sunday.
The menu includes wings, Caribbean jerk chicken, fish and chips, salads, desserts, drinks and a "fishy bag boil" with shrimp and snow crab. Diners can order anywhere from four to 50 wings, as well as jerk chicken nachos, jerk chicken burritos, and jerk chicken fries.
Sides include fries, onion rings, mozzarella sticks, cheese wedges, mac and cheese and jerk mac and cheese.
For more information, call 219-937-7756 or find the business on Facebook.
Open
Jax Wax Premium Car Care Products opened at 1686C Indianapolis Blvd. in Schererville.
The Columbus, Ohio-based retailer, which has stores nationwide, has sold professional-grade car care and automotive detailing products since 1993. It opened in the former Monarch Florist Gifts and Events space at the Crossroads of America intersection of U.S. 30 and U.S. 41 in November.
Its only other Chicagoland location is at 15211 McCook St. in Cedar Lake.
Jax Wax sells American-made products like wax, shine all, leather magic, velour cleaner, odor control spray, fabric guard, detailing kits, towels, tools and accessories.
For more information, visit jax-wax-schererville.shoplightspeed.com, call 219-281-1741, email chijaxwax@gmail.com.
Open
Coastal Zone Nutrition has taken over a former Herbalife location at 148 W. Lincoln Highway in Schererville.
Jennifer Krukowski, the owner of Generation Nutrition in Crown Point, took over the business and gave it a fresh look after an extensive remodeling. Customers can try nutritious shakes, teas, immunity iced coffee, lemonade, limeade and other nutritious drinks.
The Herbalife store caters to athletes, such as with meal replacement shakes, protein bars and muscle recovery after-workout drinks. It has many sweet flavors like key lime pie, pumpkin spice latte, chunky monkey, chocolate praline cheesecake, Oreo brownie and pistachio pineapple.
For more information, call 219-515-2015 or find the business on Facebook.
Opening soon
The Collective Salon Studios is opening at 1650 45th St. in Munster.
It offers beauty professionals the chance to lease out booths to run their own independent businesses.
Owner Mimi Paino is opening the new hair care salon, which plans a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1 p.m. on Jan. 11.
For more information, call 219-472-9967, email info@thecollectivesalonstudios.com or visit www.thecollectivesalonstudios.com.
If you would like your business to be included in a future column, email joseph.pete@nwi.com.
