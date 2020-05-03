NWI Business Ins and Outs: Region restaurants, stores looking to reopen over next two weeks

Mr. Greek Gyros in Merrillville is taking to-go orders at mrgreekgyros.net or 219-757-5777.

Greenbush Brewing in southwest Michigan is looking to opening its annex up for takeout once it comes up with safety protocols it's satisfied with.

Gamba Ristorante in Merrillville told its social media followers to stay tuned for an announcement soon about curbside pickup.

For a longer list of open businesses across the Calumet Region, visit nwi.com/weareopen.

If you would like your business to be included in a future column, email joseph.pete@nwi.com.