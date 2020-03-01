NWI Business Ins and Outs: Restaurant Depot coming, Tapas Cafe reopened, Le Creuset closing, kitchen showroom opening in Valpo

Restaurant Depot, which bills itself as the nation’s premier cash-and-carry food wholesaler for restaurants, demolished four houses to clear the way for a new 55,000-square-foot club warehouse in Griffith.
The wholesaler, where restaurant owners can shop for food and sundries, is expected to get site plan approval in March for its planned $6 million big-box store on Ridge Road near Griffith Park Plaza, Griffith Town Council President Rick Ryfa said.
The New York-based chain got preliminary approval in February and can start construction as soon as the final approval comes through, Ryfa said.
"We hope they'll be open by year's end," he said. "This is a huge store and a big deal. It's going to bring a bunch of restaurant owners to Griffith."
Reopen
Chef Uli Gomez faced a major personal setback last year after he moved his Spanish tapas restaurant to Crown Point, but has bounced back and is back in business.
"When my lease ended, there was a new owner who didn't give me a chance to renew," he said.
Gomez, who founded Tapas Cafe on U.S. 30 in Merrillville more than nine years ago, ended up filing for bankruptcy. He started working at various restaurants and farmers markets, scraping together savings to reopen his eatery, which specializes in small plates and European cuisine.
Tapas Cafe just reopened last week at 105 N. Broad St. in downtown Griffith, in the space previously occupied by an Argentinian bakery and, before that, a few different gyro spots.
Gomez's sit-down eatery serves Spanish tapas like paella, papas bravas potatoes, bacon-wrapped dates and baked goat cheese served in a bed of warm tomato sauce.
"They pushed me out of the plaza, but I believe that things happen for a reason," he said. "I found this place in Griffith and have got an amazing response about coming back. I was pretty depressed about what happened, but now I can continue to pursue my dream. This is the result of years of hard work."
The restaurant seats about 50 people and encourages reservations on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. The entire space can be rented out to private parties.
Tapas Cafe serves lunch and dinner, including many favorites from the Merrillville and Crown Point locations, as well as frequent specials.
"We're best known for Spanish and Mexican, but I do a lot of creations," he said. "My menu is eclectic and international. We have tapas and dishes from Japan, South America and the Mediterranean. I like to innovate and play with the flavors."
Tapas Cafe offers a high-end culinary experience like one would find in Chicago at reasonable prices, Gomez said.
"Every weekend we see what we find at the markets and give it a try," he said. "We have sous-vide steaks right now, ribeye and New York Strip, which is a trend. We have a friendly environment, a great product and a nice ambiance where people are treated like family and welcome to stay. We have some still very faithful customers who keep coming back."
Gomez said he was encouraged by all the trendy businesses in downtown Griffith, such as coffee shops, craft breweries, vinyl record shops and the Charcuterie deli and specialty shop.
"Downtown Griffith is one of the most fast-changing towns in Northwest Indiana," he said. "I believe things happen for a reason. I like it here in Griffith and am planning to stay for awhile."
Tapas Cafe is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
For more information, call 219-513-6153 or find the business on Facebook.
In limbo
Don't hold your breath that the old Big Kmart at Griffith Park Plaza at Ridge Road and Cline Avenue will be occupied and redeveloped anytime soon.
The landlord who owns the building is still collecting rent from Kmart through at least 2023 or 2024, Griffith Town Council President Rick Ryfa said.
Town officials hope to see the entire Griffith Park Plaza shopping center torn down and redeveloped into a mixed-use project that includes retail shops, restaurants and offices. But the owner of the Kmart and Payless buildings has little incentive to sell while they're still collecting rent, Ryfa said.
"You would think with commercial real estate at an all-time high they would be interested in selling," he said. "No one knows where the market will be in three years. Hopefully, they will understand that a bird in the hand is worth two in the bush."
Opening
Greystone Kitchen Company will soon open in the Silhavy Square Plaza in Valparaiso.
The kitchen and bath showroom hopes to open Monday in the 503 Silhavy Road building next to Wings ETC.
Jovan Lozevski, who owns a home-building company, and Brian Smith, who owns a cabinet installation company, teamed up to open the 1,800-square-foot showroom in Valpo.
"We sell kitchen and bath cabinets, granite, marble and quartz countertops, sinks and faucets," Lozevski said. "We are full service sales and design."
The showroom offers imported marble and well-known brands, such as Kraus sinks and faucets, Holiday Kitchens and JSI Cabinetry. It's also partnering with Schererville-based Maruszczak Appliances to display and sell their appliances.
Greystone Kitchen Company sells to professional contractors and also homeowners looking to remodel their houses.
"We offer full design from start to finish," Lozevski said. "We'll go out and measure the space. We do design and delivery and have third-party installers. We have tons of samples and colors and plywood, full-extension, soft-close cabinets. They're quality cabinets at reasonable prices."
Both owners have had long ties to the community. They took over a space formerly occupied by Smoochie Pooch in a strip mall that dates back to 2006.
"We love Silhavy Square," Lozevski said. "It's by a new roundabout, it's well-maintained and the unit has really good lighting. It's by Home Depot and a lot of shopping. We were both born and raised in the area. I'm building out the Calvary Place subdivision in Lake County and Brian lives in Valpo."
They are interested in expanding Greystone Kitchen Company in the future, potentially to Lafayette and Indianapolis.
"I'm a proud Indiana guy," Lozevski said. "I went to Purdue and am proud to be from Indiana."
The business will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, call 219-286-3979 or visit greystonekitchencompany.com.
Closing
Le Creuset will disappoint cult followers of its premium French cookware around the Region when it closes its only non-outlet store in the greater Chicago metropolitan area.
The nearly century-old French company is closing its boutique store at 47 E. Ohio St. next to Eately in Chicago's River North neighborhood after the landlord decided to raise the rent and has marked everything at least 30% off for a going-out-of-business sale. The iconic company will be left with just three outlet stores in the area: in the Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets in Michigan City, in the Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora, and in the Fashion Outlets of Chicago in Rosemont.
Le Creuset means "the crucible" in French. The 95-year-old manufacturer of premium cookware has a devoted following worldwide among home chefs for its brightly colored cast-iron enameled sauce pans and Dutch ovens that can be used to make traditional French cuisine like bouillabaisse and ratatouille.
If you've got tips about new stores or restaurants anywhere in the Region, or just wonder what's under construction somewhere, contact NWI Business Ins and Outs columnist Joseph S. Pete at joseph.pete@nwi.com or 219.933.3316.