NWI Business Ins and Outs: Restaurant Depot coming, Tapas Cafe reopened, Le Creuset closing, kitchen showroom opening in Valpo

"Every weekend we see what we find at the markets and give it a try," he said. "We have sous-vide steaks right now, ribeye and New York Strip, which is a trend. We have a friendly environment, a great product and a nice ambiance where people are treated like family and welcome to stay. We have some still very faithful customers who keep coming back."

Gomez said he was encouraged by all the trendy businesses in downtown Griffith, such as coffee shops, craft breweries, vinyl record shops and the Charcuterie deli and specialty shop.

"Downtown Griffith is one of the most fast-changing towns in Northwest Indiana," he said. "I believe things happen for a reason. I like it here in Griffith and am planning to stay for awhile."

Tapas Cafe is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

For more information, call 219-513-6153 or find the business on Facebook.

In limbo

Don't hold your breath that the old Big Kmart at Griffith Park Plaza at Ridge Road and Cline Avenue will be occupied and redeveloped anytime soon.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}