NWI Business Ins and Outs: Rise'n Roll Bakery coming to Cedar Lake; Planet Fitness headed to Highland; Marshall's moving to Schererville

After first arriving in the Region a few years ago, Rise'n Roll Bakery is coming to Cedar Lake next.
The Amish doughnut shop, which has a cult following across Northern Indiana and Central Indiana, also has Northwest Indiana locations in Valparaiso and Schererville.
The Middlebury-based bakery chain now has 13 locations across Indiana. It sells cinnamon caramel doughnuts nicknamed "Amish crack," ice cream-stuffed doughnuts, blueberry lemon drizzle doughnuts and other preservative-free doughnuts. It also carries other traditional Amish foodstuffs like egg noodles, cheeses, jellies and jams.
Rise'n Roll Bakery posted on social media that it planned to open a new location in Cedar Lake by this fall.
For more information, visit risenroll.com.
Coming soon?
A restaurant owner is looking to bring a Sonic Drive-In to Crown Point.
The restaurateur, who owns two different franchised eateries in Crown Point, does not yet wish to be identified because a deal has not yet been finalized with the Oklahoma City-based fast-food restaurant chain.
Sonic employs carhops who roller-skate-deliver burgers, hot dogs, corn dogs, tots, milk shakes, frozen drinks, lemonades and limeades to customers. It has more than 3,600 locations nationwide, including in Calumet City, Michigan City and South Bend.
The company dates back to 1953 and is today perhaps best known for frequently aired television ads featuring two standup comics who repeat the mantra, "This is how you Sonic."
Coming soon
The long-awaited Planet Fitness is slated to open in Highland on Thursday, an employee said.
The democratic, everyman gym chain charges $10 a month, offers free pizza and bagels to members once a month, and promises a "judgment-free zone."
Planet Fitness plans to open its latest fitness center at 3315 45th St. in Highland. The gym known for sponsoring New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square in New York City is moving into the strip mall on 45th Street that was once home to Zorba's diner.
The gym chain, which has an array of weight machines, is accepting new members.
For more information, visit www.planetfitness.com/gyms/highland or call (219) 765-3149.
Relocating
Marshalls plans to soon complete its move from the Highland Grove Shopping Center a short distance away to the Shops on Main shopping center just south of Main Street in Schererville.
The clothing and general merchandise retailer is moving to a new 25,000-square-foot space that has been under construction and is getting close to completion. An employee said the move was slated to take place early next year.
Massachusetts-based Marshalls, whose slogan is "Never Boring. Always Surprising," currently has a store about a half-mile north at 10429 Indianapolis Blvd. in the Highland Grove Shopping Center in Highland. It sells both brand-name and designer merchandise, including clothes, beauty products, home decor, luggage and accessories at more than 1,000 stores nationwide.
Open
An Illinois-based roofing company is opening a new office in Hobart.
Bedrock Exterior Contractors Inc. is opening a new sales office at 7770 Ridge Road in the Ridgewood Professional Center in Hobart. The Minooka-based company recently leased the 1,200-square-foot space.
“Indiana’s business-friendly environment is great for attracting companies from Illinois. Bedrock provides free estimates and has a great reputation. They’ll be an excellent addition to our community,” said Antony Miocic, of Latitude Commercial, which represented both the landlord and lease in the transaction.
Open
CBD American Shaman opened at the Dyer Town Center on U.S. 30 anchored by the Jewel-Osco supermarket.
The CBD retailer, located next to Cold Stone Creamery, is at 879 Joliet St.
“We had been searching for quite some time for the ideal location for the franchisee," said Brett McDermott, of Latitude Commercial, who represented the tenant. "We went back and forth on a few locations but believe this strategic location fits best with the model. People are continuing to learn of the benefits of CBD oil and products and the demand has continued to grow.”
Dyer residents Richard and Maria Lyza decided to locate their first local franchise in their hometown.
“We are passionate about helping people achieve optimum health and wellness, and our exceptional line of CBD products allows us to do that," Maria Lyza said.
The store offers free samples.
“CBD American Shaman is dedicated to bringing wellness to the world through ultra-concentrated terpene-rich CBD oil derived from all natural, high-quality hemp grown on our own farms," she said. "We follow only the best industry standards, which make our hemp oil one of the most effective and highest quality on the market today. Our proprietary nanotechnology makes our products significantly more bioavailable, which makes them faster and more efficiently absorbed by the body."
For more information, call (219) 227-8101 or visit cbdamericanshamandyer.com.
Open
Crown Trading, an online sales business, bought for an undisclosed sum the property at 1503 N. Main St. in Crown Point.
The local online sales company specializing in consumer goods plans to use the 32,000-square-foot building on a 7-acre site as a distribution center for its online sales.
“This has been a long-underutilized property in Crown Point. New ownership has long term plans for area," said Antony Miocic, of Latitude Commercial Real Estate. "This is a large building sitting on nearly 7 acres, so to see it renovated and put to use will be a big improvement for the area.”
Marking an anniversary
It's Just Serendipity opened in downtown Hammond 11 years ago to such a crowd that the Hammond Police Department had to direct traffic.
It was like being a kid on Christmas morning, owner Karen Maravilla said.
"Growing up, downtown Hammond is where my parents took us shopping. I was always excited to go shopping with them in Downtown Hammond. It was magical," she said. "Baer's was our go-to place for back-to-school clothes, however, Edward C. Minas and Goldblatts were always at the top of our list, too."
It's Just Serendipity at 5630 Hohman Ave. will mark its anniversary from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday with discounts, desserts and gifts with purchases.
The shop sells antiques, vintage items, the work of local vendors and items that are handcrafted, upcycled or repurposed by local artists.
"Shopping malls, then online shopping, then pop-up events ... and now COVID have all hurt brick-and-mortar shops," Maravilla said. "We do not want to see small/local/family-owned brick-and-mortar shops disappear."
For more information, call 219-512-4298, visit itsjustserendipity.com, or find It's Just Serendipity on Instagram.
Relocated
Monarch Florist and Events recently moved from U.S. 30 and U.S. 41 at the Crossroads of America intersection to 9224 Hibiscus Drive in St. John.
The floral retailer boasts of offering "the most ahhmazing flowers in Chicagoland" and aims to "deliver smiles daily." It specializes in weddings and other events, and also sells gifts and jewelry.
For more information, call (219) 864-0100, email jen@monarchgiving.com or find the business on Facebook.
If you would like your business to be included in a future column, email joseph.pete@nwi.com.
How much do NWI CEOs make?
If you would like your business to be included in a future column, email joseph.pete@nwi.com.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.