NWI Business Ins and Outs: Rise'n Roll Bakery coming to Cedar Lake; Planet Fitness headed to Highland; Marshall's moving to Schererville

Massachusetts-based Marshalls, whose slogan is "Never Boring. Always Surprising," currently has a store about a half-mile north at 10429 Indianapolis Blvd. in the Highland Grove Shopping Center in Highland. It sells both brand-name and designer merchandise, including clothes, beauty products, home decor, luggage and accessories at more than 1,000 stores nationwide.

An Illinois-based roofing company is opening a new office in Hobart.

Bedrock Exterior Contractors Inc. is opening a new sales office at 7770 Ridge Road in the Ridgewood Professional Center in Hobart. The Minooka-based company recently leased the 1,200-square-foot space.

“Indiana’s business-friendly environment is great for attracting companies from Illinois. Bedrock provides free estimates and has a great reputation. They’ll be an excellent addition to our community,” said Antony Miocic, of Latitude Commercial, which represented both the landlord and lease in the transaction.

CBD American Shaman opened at the Dyer Town Center on U.S. 30 anchored by the Jewel-Osco supermarket.

The CBD retailer, located next to Cold Stone Creamery, is at 879 Joliet St.