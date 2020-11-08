NWI Business Ins and Outs: Rise'n Roll Bakery opening in Cedar Lake, Dyer Auto Auctions closes after 75 years, Indiana Beach closes for season, Big Tasty Tortas and Shoe Show Mega Store open

For more information, find the business on Facebook.

Open

Defensive Carry Training opened in the former Cat's Tale Book Store space in Schererville.

The independently owned and operated neighborhood bookstore at 1114 W. U.S. 30, which stocked a wide selection of used paperbacks, closed earlier this year. It's been replaced by a firearms academy focusing on "teaching responsible defensive techniques and care for handling firearms to protect yourself."

The business offers classes on concealed carry, home defense and mass shooter threats.

For more information, call 219-513-3212, visit www.defensivecarrytraining.com or email defensivecarrytraining@gmail.com.