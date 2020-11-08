NWI Business Ins and Outs: Rise'n Roll Bakery opening in Cedar Lake, Dyer Auto Auctions closes after 75 years, Indiana Beach closes for season, Big Tasty Tortas and Shoe Show Mega Store open

It's almost time to make the doughnuts.
And you can score free doughnuts in a sweet giveaway when Rise'n Roll Bakery celebrates its grand opening in Cedar Lake Friday.
The Middlebury-based Amish doughnut shop, which has a cult following at its locations in Valparaiso and Schererville, will give free doughnuts every week for an entire year to the first person in line before it opens at 6 a.m. Friday, free doughnuts every month for a year to the second and third people in line, and free doughnuts that day for the next 22 in line. Don't despair if you weren't one of the first to arrive, the next 75 people in line will still get a coupon for a free doughnut.
Rise'n Roll Bakery sells old school preservative-free doughnuts, including ones stuffed with ice cream and its signature cinnamon caramel doughnuts nicknamed "Amish crack" that it touts as having "addictive properties." It also offers other baked goods like cookies, pies, cinnamon rolls and bread, as well as its toffee crunch candy and traditional Amish food like jellies, jams, cheeses and egg noodles.
The business started in Shipshewana in Northern Indiana's Amish country in 2001, when a young Amish couple started selling baked goods made with recipes passed down for generations from their front porch. The chain has since grown to 14 locations across northern and central Indiana.
The Cedar Lake franchise is owned by Bob and Nikki Van Kalker, who also own the Rise'n Roll bakery in Schererville and the Van Kalker Farms & Greenhouses in Lynwood.
For more information, visit risenroll.com or call 219-390-7163.
Closed
Dyer Auto Auctions closed this week after 75 years, but said it will reopen with a new name and a new location.
"Even though this name Dyer Auto Auction has been selling cars for more than 75 years, only the name and location is changing," General Manager Michael Dean wrote in a letter to customers. "We must vacate our current location by the end of October. The details about our new location and our first sale date will be coming soon. We are working diligently to ensure this transition goes as smoothly as possible."
The dealers-only auction house at 641 Joliet Road in Dyer features six lanes of dealer consignment, two lanes of lease vehicles, weekly damaged unit sales and monthly truck sales. The wholesale auction sold 1,600 to 1,800 vehicles every Sunday around the turn of the century.
At the time, the multi-million-dollar auto auction sold around 40,000 vehicles a year, placing it in the top third of auto auctions in the nation by volume. Back then, it employed more than 50 full-time employees and around 125 workers on auction days.
For updates, follow Dyer Auto Auctions on Facebook.
Closed for season
The Indiana Beach Amusement Park closes after this weekend for the season, its first under new ownership.
The water park and amusement park in Monticello, a popular summer vacation spot for Region residents known for its "there's more than corn in Indiana" jingles on television commercials, is already selling season passes for the 20/21 season. Indiana Beach, which was founded in 1926 and which at one time described itself as the "Riviera of the Midwest," was purchased by Chicago businessman Gene Staples from the financially troubled Apex Parks Group, which had initially announced it would permanently closed the park last year.
For more information, visit indianabeach.com or call 574-583-4141.
Open
Big Tasty Tortas is assembling big tasty sandwiches in Hammond.
The restaurant specializes in Mexican sandwiches and Mexican street food classics. It serves tortas with carne asada, pastor, jamón, chorizo, pierna, salchicha, milanesa de res and milanesa de pollo filled Mexican ingredients and spices in an over-grilled bun.
The menu also includes a Cuban sandwich, a Hawaiiana, and a salsa-dunked pambazo with potatoes and chorizo. The eatery also serves tacos, gorditas, steak fries and nachos.
Big Tasty Tortas offers takeout and delivery across the city of Hammond.
For more information, visit bigtastytortas.com or 219-213-5252.
Coming soon
Nisi Greek Taverna is the name of the forthcoming Greek restaurant the owner of Gino's plans to bring to the former The Quest Eatery & Spirits spot at 1204 Lincoln Highway.
Schererville Town Manager Robert Volkmann said the space would be extensively renovated to resemble an upscale destination restaurant in Chicago's Greektown neighborhood.
Coming soon
NWI Eye and Laser Center has broken ground on a new facility at 851 Eastport Centre Drive in Valparaiso, one block south of Little U Academy.
Chester Architectural and Constructions Services designed and its building out the the new eye and laser center.
"Northwest Indiana Eye and Laser Center was established in 2001 to offer northern Indiana eye care patients the most convenient and comprehensive advanced eye health and vision care available," the health care provider said in a news release. "Serving Porter, La Porte, Lake, St. Joseph, Elkhart, Marshal and Starke Counties, we are staffed by a team of board certified ophthalmologists and optometrists as well as an experienced and caring technical staff. Our goal is to provide superb quality eye care in a convenient and professional setting with attention to your comfort."
Open
Shoe Show Mega Store has opened in the Southlake Mall in Hobart.
Its parent company Shoe Show, Inc, which was founded in North Carolina in 1960, operates more than 1,150 stores in 47 states across the country. It sells branded shoes, bags and accessories. The retailer operates stores under the Shoe Show, Shoe Department, Burlington Shoes, Shoebilee, Shoe Department Encore, Burlington Shoes Encore and Shoe Shoe Mega brands.
The store in the super-regional mall at U.S. 30 and Mississippi Street in Hobart is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, call 219-240-6369 or visit shoeshowmega.com.
Back
Troost Coffee & Tea is now selling its bottles of cold brew at Consider the Lillies Giftery, the boutique at 8237 Forest Ave. in Munster.
Long a popular gathering spot for students studying, Dutch waffle lovers and people just looking to get their caffeine fix, the coffee shop closed its physical brick-and-mortar location in downtown Lansing during the pandemic, but it still roasts its own coffee that it's looking to distribute around the area while it plans its next steps. Troost is also selling small-batch soy candles with scents like Autumn Flannel, Nutmeg and Spice, and Pumpkin Chai.
Defensive Carry Training opened in the former Cat's Tale Book Store space in Schererville.
The independently owned and operated neighborhood bookstore at 1114 W. U.S. 30, which stocked a wide selection of used paperbacks, closed earlier this year. It's been replaced by a firearms academy focusing on "teaching responsible defensive techniques and care for handling firearms to protect yourself."
The business offers classes on concealed carry, home defense and mass shooter threats.
For more information, call 219-513-3212, visit www.defensivecarrytraining.com or email defensivecarrytraining@gmail.com.
