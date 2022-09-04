NWI Business Ins and Outs: Rosebud Steakhouse, Sweet-N-Smooth, Fisherman's Island, Twisted Sugar and Crumbl opening

Chicago's high-end Rosebud Steakhouse will soon open a Northwest Indiana location.

The Chicago steakhouse has been under construction at 9601 Calumet Ave. in Munster's Centennial Village mixed-use development.

Des Plaines-based general contractor The Missner Group has been building out the restaurant. Rosebud opened in Chicago in 1976 and has a location just off the Magnificent Mile at 192 E Walton St.

Rosebud will serve an upscale menu of turf, surf and traditional Italian cuisine. Beef options include a 22-ounce Original Chicago Cut Bone-In Ribeye, Filet Mignon, New York Strip, Delmonico Ribeye and 40-day dry-aged steaks like a Kansas City Strip and a Cowboy Cut Bone-In Ribeye.

Add-ons include bernaise, herb butter or oscar.

Other entrees include lamb chops, veal chops, seabass, salmon, Dover sole, chicken carbonara and rigatoni vodka. A la carte sides include sauteed spinach, cauliflower au grautin and truffle Parmesan tater tots.

Rosebud has appetizers like shrimp cocktail with atomic horseradish, salads like wedge or burrata and an extensive wine list.

The buildout includes "ample dining space, a bar lounge area, a private dining room, a state-of-the-art kitchen, luxury finishes and high-end lighting throughout."

“When Aldo brought this project to our firm, we knew that we could draw from our extensive experience in commercial construction and high-end spaces to carry-out Rosebud’s vision,” said Bob Nomellini, chief operating officer of construction operations at The Missner Group. “It’s a fun and exciting concept for Munster and one that is sure to be a success. We’re pleased to be a part of the project and look forward to working closely with Rosebud Restaurants.”

It will join other eateries like Kitaro Surf & Turf & Sushi, Harvest Room, El Salto and the Simple Greek in the commercial development just north of Munster's Centennial Park. It's also home to a SpringHill Suites hotel, medical offices and condos that are now under construction.

Open

Sweet-N-Smooth is now serving shakes and other sweet treats in Valparaiso.

The ice cream shop opened at 259 Indiana Ave. in downtown Valpo. It offers smoothies, drinks and decadent specialty shakes piled high with toppings like Cinnamon toast crunch, cinnamon rolls, peanut butter cups, Oreo cookies, Nutty Bars and Pop-Tarts.

Sweet-N-Smooth is open 12-9 p.m. daily.

For more information, call 219-308-0212

Open

Rectangular pink boxes filled with sugary goodness are getting more commonplace in the Region.

A U.S. Army veteran and his wife opened the second Crumbl Cookies in Northwest Indiana Friday.

Store owners Jed and Kate Leifson, self-described "cookie fanatics," opened the doors of Crumbl Cookies at 2310 Laporte Ave. in Valparaiso. Crumbl Cookie's first Porter County store will employ about 80 people.

The Leifsons have lived in Valparaiso with their three young children for three years.

“We have been blown away by how excited Valparaiso is about Crumbl coming to town. Thanks for all of the support. The wait is over, let’s eat some cookies," he said.

Jed Leifson served in the U.S. Army for 11 years and then went back to school to become a nurse anesthetist. The Leifsons moved 11 times in 10 years due to the needs of the Army and then graduate school before planting roots in Valparaiso.

"The feeling of community, the schools, the great food and the beach are all things that drew us to Valparaiso," he said. "We have loved living here and we are happy to call it home."

Crumbl will rotate each week among more than 200 flavors of cookies, including Milk Chocolate Chip, Cornbread, Cookies & Cream, S'mores, Key Lime Pie, Peppermint Bark, Caramel Popcorn, Buttermilk Pancake and Galaxy Brownie. New weekly flavors debut at 6 p.m. on Sundays and are announced on social media.

The fast-growing chain that started in Logan, Utah has exploded, growing to 500 locations in 40 states over the last five years. Crumbl, which recently opened in Dyer, rolls out new flavors every week.

The store offers takeout, delivery, curbside pickup and catering.

The Valparaiso Crumbl will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

For more information, visit crumblcookies.com or call 219-386-2555.

Coming soon

Twisted Sugar is coming soon to 60 University Drive in Valparaiso, where it will ask people to "fall in love with cookies again."

The chain, which is also coming to Crown Point soon, will locate in the University Promenade near the Valparaiso University campus.

Twisted Sugar carries all manner of sweets, including cookies, craft sodas, flavored waters, energy drinks, hot chocolates, whoopie pies and peanut butter brownies. It also serves sugary twister drinks with flavors like raspberry, mango, orange, lemonade and pina colada.

Twisted Sugar has locations across the country, including in Arizona, Idaho, Kansas, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Utah and Washington.

For more information, visit twistedsugar.com or find the business on Facebook.

Open

Fisherman's Island recently opened in President's Plaza on Calumet Avenue in Hammond.

The seafood restaurant at 6408 Calumet Ave. serves shrimp, perch, catfish, crab and other fresh catches. It also offers lobster trails and seafood boils.

The food is available for takeout and via delivery through Postmates and Uber Eats.

It's open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

For more information, call 219-803-0165.

Renovated

Michigan City Kia recently underwent a major renovation project to make it "cutting-edge."

The Bob Loquercio Auto Group hired Des Plaines-based The Missner Group to overhaul the car dealership at 4411 E. Michigan Blvd. The general contractor renovated the dealership, showroom and service center.

It built out a wifi lounge area, parts center and five new-car delivery doors. It also revamped the service center with nine service bays allowing for drive-in service.

“We enjoyed working with The Bob Loquercio Auto Group on another project as their organization expands into Indiana,” said Aldo Bottalla, senior vice president of business development for the Missner Group.

The Missner Group also partnered with the Bob Loquercio Auto Group on projects at Chicago Northside Toyota, Elgin Toyota and Elgin Chrsler Dodge Jeep Ram.