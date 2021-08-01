NWI Business Ins and Outs: Schoop's, Shark's and Aldo close in Southlake Mall; Segway course and Harry Potter attraction come to mall

Schoop's Hamburgers closed in the food court at Southlake Mall, where it was one of the longest-running staples.
The vintage 1950s-style burger joint specializes in the Region-style burger, which has crisp griddled edges that overlap the bun.
"We are currently closed. Thank you for understanding," a sign states.
Cash registers and other fixtures have been removed from the fast-food joint, whose menu includes burgers, hot dogs, and old school sandwiches like a tuna melt, pork tenderloin, grilled cheese and egg salad sandwich. It's especially famous for its signature Mickey, a feast of a burger with two slices of cheese.
A retro favorite, Schoop's has nearly 20 locations across Northwest Indiana and suburban Chicagoland. The classic chain that's served burgers, fry baskets and Green River pop to generations of Region residents also recently closed a location on Indianapolis Boulevard in Whiting near the Illinois state line after the owners decided to retire.
Schoop's long has been one of the few homegrown restaurants specializing in indigenous Calumet Region cuisine to operate in the food court of the super-regional two-story mall at U.S. 30 and Mississippi Street. Chuck Wheeler's Vienna Beef Red Hots, a Gary institution so popular it sells T-shirts, closed its Southlake location in 2017.
Closed
Shark's Fish and Chicken also closed its location in the food court at Southlake Mall.
The fried seafood fast-food chain, which has an extensive footprint in the Region's cities, also has locations in Merrillville, Gary, Hammond, East Chicago, Calumet City, Lansing, Sauk Village and Harvey.
The restaurant offers golden brown breaded catfish, shrimp, salmon, tilapia, scallops, oysters and calamari, as well as fried chicken and wings. It also has Philly cheesesteaks, gyro puffs and chicken gizzards, as well as a wide selection of fried appetizers like okra and stuffed jalapeno poppers.
A standalone Shark's restaurant is located on U.S. 30 in Merrillville less than two miles west of the shopping mall.
Closed
Aldo closed in the Southlake Mall in Hobart after the struggling chain filed for bankruptcy protection as it looks to restructure its debt.
The Montreal-based multinational operates more than 3,000 stores in 100 countries. It sells shoes and stylish footwear to women and men, as well as accessories.
Founded in the Canadian province of Quebec in 1972, Aldo said it plans to remain in operation as a retail brand. But it's shuttered and cleared out its store in the second floor of the Southlake Mall during a challenging retail environment that was exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.
"Like many other fashion retailers, we have been operating in a challenging retail environment over the last several years," the company said in a statement. "Two years ago, we designed and began executing a comprehensive plan to restructure the business. We were making strong progress, but the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has put too much pressure on our business. We believe that the restructuring process that we have undertaken is the best course of action to put the ALDO Group on a solid foundation and ensure the long-term sustainability of the business."
Aldo, which also shuttered its store in the Chicago Loop, still has a couple of Chicagoland locations, including the Chicago Ridge Mall and the Fashion Outlets of Chicago.
Open
As traditional brick-and-mortar retail chains continue to suffer because of the disruptive force of e-commerce and the convenience of getting a package delivered directly to your doorstep, the Southlake Mall continues to look to fill vacant space.
The mall repurposed a vacant storefront by Macy's on the first floor to serve as a Segway obstacle court and remote control car track every Saturday and Sunday, giving people a chance to ride around the motorized two-wheel "human transporter" scooter indoors. It's the latest experiential attraction Southlake has added in recent years, including an arcade, a shooting gallery and selfie stations featuring angel wings and an umbrella shielding against multicolored paint.
Market research has found younger generations, raised on social media, often prefer experiences they can post about over physical possessions.
People can now go to the Southlake Mall to take painting classes at the Busy Bees Pottery and Arts Studio in Merrillville or pose for Instagram photos in the Wonderland Entertainment Venue in the former Gander Mountain at the mall.
Coming soon
Harry Potter is flying his Quidditch broom into Hobart.
The Wonderland Entertainment Venue will host a "Harry Potter-inspired Magical Pop-up" in the former Gander Mountain sporting goods store in August. It will feature many displays intended for Instagram photos and inspired by J.K. Rowling's best-selling series about a boy wizard at a boarding school who must rise to his special destiny to confront forces of evil.
The 40,000-square-foot exhibit will give people the chance to play Quidditch and visit settings like a library and dragon alley.
"Hurry through the corridor, into the magical forest, make sure you duck. Sprint through the tunnel of light, into the floating candles, and into Hogwarts," The Wonderland Entertainment Venue posted online. "Travel through time on the magical floating train, explore the magical photo opportunities, cool lighting effects, find our hidden bar, play some games in the classroom, and take a bow on our stage."
Tickets are being sold online and include an estimated three to six hours of activity.
For more information, visit www.nwiwonderland.com, call (219) 281-6661 or email jen@nwiwonderland.com.
Open
Old School Bar and Grill is now serving drinks in Merrillville.
The throwback bar took over the former Churchkey and Beavers space at 7505 Taft St. in Merrillville. It has cold beer on tap, pool, television and a jukebox in a laid-back atmosphere.
Old School is open from 3 p.m. to 3 a.m. seven days a week.
For more information, call (219) 472-0208 or find the business on Facebook.
Coming soon
Smoothie King plans to take over a former Brown's Chicken in Tinley Park.
A local Smoothie King franchisee bought the property at 6805 W. 159th St. Plans call for tearing down the Brown's Chicken building this fall and starting construction on a 1,200-square-foot building with a drive-thru.
New Orleans-based Smoothie King, which has opened a few locations across the Calumet Region in recent years, specializes in smoothies, cold-pressed juices and other healthy fare.
Crown Point-based Latitude Commercial, one of the largest and most active commercial real estate firms in the Calumet Region, represented the buyer in the transaction.
“This will bring a great, healthy smoothie option to families in and around Tinley Park," said Latitude Commercial's Myles Chapchak.
If you would like your business to be included in a future column, email joseph.pete@nwi.com.
