NWI Business Ins and Outs: Smalltown Coffee Co., D & K Gourmet Salads, Sugalush Natural Skincare and Chris Renee Hair open

They plan to boost their production to meet retail demand and showcase coffees from across the world in the historic building that was formerly a fish and meat market.

"Our building was constructed in 1870 as a Fish and Meat Market - just two years after Crown Point became an incorporated city. Our building remained a Fish and Meat Market until the late 1940’s when it became Express Auto," McKeown said."We kept as many of the buildings original features as possible so it has become a meeting of old and new. Common brick walls, hand cut limestone windowsills, and original hardwood floors. The doors and windows are new but we kept the large original cut outs. This gives the space a lot of light which is wonderful. Our bar area is more modern. Clean and crisp. Black and white. Tile and modern surfaces. It’s the kind of space you want to linger in."

The menu includes drip coffee, nitro, cold brew and lattes, as well as growlers of cold brew concentrate and iced lattes. Smalltown Coffee also offers a small pastry selection that includes a blueberry jam pie and toffee chocolate scone.