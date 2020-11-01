NWI Business Ins and Outs: Smalltown Coffee Co., D & K Gourmet Salads, Sugalush Natural Skincare and Chris Renee Hair open

After roasting hand-crafted coffee for years at different sites across the Region, Smalltown Coffee Co. has opened a coffee bar all its own in Crown Point.
Smalltown, which has been offering curbside pickup at its new digs at 306 E. Goldsborough St. in Crown Point, is opening the inside and will celebrate a grand opening from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday. It's roasting the "highest quality coffee for coffee geeks, restaurants, cafes, breweries, cities, and businesses."
Owners Annette McKeown and Elizabeth Steel have been cultivating a customer base for years, selling their coffee at places like Windmill Brewing, Grindhouse Cafe, Provecho Latin Provisions, Cafe Fresco, Smartbelly Smoothie Co. and the Highland Strack & Van Til, as well as through a subscription service. They roast a number of varieties of coffee, including Brazilian, Colombian, Kenyan, Naranjo, Ethiopian, Guatemalan, Sumatran and Shiftwork Espresso.
"We’ve been working on the new location for two years. We’ve designed the space so that the roaster is one of the first things you see when walking inside," McKeown said. "The coffee bar has a broad range of options: slow bar, espresso bar, taps for nitro coffee, kombucha, etc."
After most recently operating out of Windmill Brewing in Dyer for a few years, they renovated the historic 149-year-old building about a half-mile northeast of the Crown Point courthouse square.
They plan to boost their production to meet retail demand and showcase coffees from across the world in the historic building that was formerly a fish and meat market.
"Our building was constructed in 1870 as a Fish and Meat Market - just two years after Crown Point became an incorporated city. Our building remained a Fish and Meat Market until the late 1940’s when it became Express Auto," McKeown said."We kept as many of the buildings original features as possible so it has become a meeting of old and new. Common brick walls, hand cut limestone windowsills, and original hardwood floors. The doors and windows are new but we kept the large original cut outs. This gives the space a lot of light which is wonderful. Our bar area is more modern. Clean and crisp. Black and white. Tile and modern surfaces. It’s the kind of space you want to linger in."
The menu includes drip coffee, nitro, cold brew and lattes, as well as growlers of cold brew concentrate and iced lattes. Smalltown Coffee also offers a small pastry selection that includes a blueberry jam pie and toffee chocolate scone.
"Coffee culture is growing a lot in Crown Point and the region in general. There is a lot of interest in what we are doing which has made the whole process really fun," McKeown said. "People are pleasantly surprised when they taste our coffee and enjoy notes of fruit, chocolate, nuts, caramel, etc. … it’s exciting to watch them experience the 'flavor' of coffee without any flavoring. We roast coffee from all over the world - creating a broad range of options to experience."
After the grand opening Friday, Smalltown Coffee Co. will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
For more information, visit smalltown.coffee or call 219-237-4302.
Open
D & K Gourmet Salads is serving up healthy fare in Gary's lakefront Miller neighborhood.
The restaurant at 625 S. Lake St. on Miller's main commercial strip specializes in salads, wraps, smoothies, soul food rolls, Johnny Cakes flatbread sandwiches and soul bowls, such as with catfish, mixed greens and mac and cheese or with grilled chicken, green beans and mac and cheese. It also caters to anyone with a sweet tooth with peach cobbler, banana pudding and pound cake.
As the name suggests, D & K Gourmet Salads offers a number of salads with jerk chicken, salmon, shrimp and crab, as well as vegan and vegetarian fare.
The menu includes a grilled chicken Caesar salad, jerk salmon wraps, shrimp and grits with bacon, chicken and waffles, a bacon croissant and a blueberry griddle sausage sandwich. Protein drinks include blueberry kale and Green Goddess while smoothies include Five Berry Blend and Peanut Butter Bliss.
D & K Gourmet Salads also offers catering with sides like Cajun corn, cornbread dressing, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes casserole and green beans.
The restaurant is open from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
For more information, visit www.dkgourmetsalads.com, call 219-487-5306, email dkgourmetsalads@yahoo.com or find the business on Facebook.
Coming soon
Beauty Executives is coming to take over the former Mixdesign space at 21 U.S. 30 in Schererville.
Mixdesign, a branding, interior and experience design company, moved to U.S. 231 in Hebron in May after six years at the high-profile location on U.S. 30 in the Tri-Town. The distinctive building previously belonged to Scherwood Music.
Open
Sugalush Natural Skincare opened this month at 50 W. 53rd Ave. on the border of Merrillville and Gary, offering sustainable products made with "nature's finest ingredients."
The beauty retailer located at the corner of 53rd Avenue and Broadway sells small-batch products that are plant-based natural, organic, and cruelty-free, promising "peace, harmony and a lot of lather."
"It's a small business that has artisan soaps, skincare, haircare and soy candles all crafted by hand," founder and owner Marlin Johnson said.
She crafts the products herself using organically grown vegetables, herbs, fruits, and flowers from her garden.
Sugalush Natural Skincare also carries a line of hand-poured soy wax candles, wax melts and fire-starters.
For more information, visit sugalush.com or call 219-888-9361.
Open
Master Barber and Stylist Clarissa “Chris Renee” Charles is now cutting hair at Chris Renee Hair at 2715 Main St. in Highland.
The Chicago native, who grew up in Harvey and raised her children in Homewood, left the legal field to become a licensed hair care professional, studying at Atlanta Technical College in Georgia.
At her new salon, Charles specializes in natural hair care that promotes healthy hair and scalps for both male and female clients with any natural hair type. The services include protective styles, natural styles obtainable without chemicals, loc services, silk press, hair coloring, men’s grooming and barber cuts.
Chris Renee Hair's styling product lines include Design Essentials, Redken, Pravana, Matrix, Olaplex and Joico. It offers membership packages, classes and retail products for at-home maintenance.
She also offers hair replacement services, making stylized wigs for those who have lost hair because of chemotherapy or diseases like alopecia. Charles is now positioning the business to accept insurance payments for that service.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Chris Renee Hair requires face masks, checks temperatures, encourages hand washing, and provides clients with a health and safety packet that includes a face mask, alcohol pad, trial-size bottle of hand soap, and feet covers.
Through Nov. 25, she's accepting donations for the Women’s Transformation Center/The Penny Hill Scholarship Fund that helped fund her education.
Chris Renee Hair is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Consultations and appointments can be scheduled at www.chrisreneehair.com, emailing ccharles@chrisreneehair.com or calling 708-341-4457.
If you would like your business to be included in a future column, email joseph.pete@nwi.com.
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.