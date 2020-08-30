NWI Business Ins and Outs: Smoothie King comes to Crown Point, Kowloon and Canton House close, Caribbean jerk restaurant coming, Burger King getting rebuilt

Tropic Island Jerk Chicken Restaurant plans to open Monday in Munster.

The local chain is opening its third location in Chicagoland at 8000 Calumet Ave. in the former Canton House Chinese restaurant.

Tropic Island Jerk Chicken Restaurant has been around for 30 years in Chicago and for more than a decade in Calumet City. It has done extensive renovation of the Canton House, but had to delay the opening because of an accident in which a driver plowed through the facade.

"Myrna Grant, the owner, is proud to offer jerk chicken and numerous other Caribbean dishes. All foods are authentic dishes, prepared with Jamaican seasoning," spokeswoman Peggy Dellahoussaye-Harrington said. "Although dishes are usually spicy, sauces will be on the side when requested to allow for the customer to choose their level of spiciness. No foods are fried, and are prepared daily."

Tropic Island Jerk Chicken Restaurant offers about 11 choices for lunch and 30 for dinner. Each comes with red beans and rice and two other sides.