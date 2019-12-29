{{featured_button_text}}

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Gary may very well be a Rust Belt city littered with thousands of vacant properties, but it's not so forlorn that you can't buy a $7 smoothie with kale, supergreens and ginger.  

Smart Smoothie is blending up smoothies, protein shakes and meal replacement shakes in downtown Gary. The smoothie shop is located in the Hudson-Campbell Sports & Fitness Center at 455 Massachusetts St. 

Nurse Kia Smith opened it to bring a healthier option to a community that has many fast food restaurants.

"A lot of athletes came from this area, but we don't know they're from this area until they're grown," she said. "So we want to actually have healthy items available for some of those young athletes that are here in this city and that come through this place to train. Why not have smart smoothies?"

The business sells "create your own" smoothies with bases like vanilla almond milk, pineapple juice and coconut water that can be customized with fruits and vegetables like spinach, mangoes, blueberries, lime and kale. One can add extras like ginger, turmeric, chia seeds and cayenne for a $1.

The menu also features smoothie concoctions like Berry Smart, Clever Carrot, Class Cucumber, Ginger Genius and Principles Pineapple.

"We incorporate some form of fruit or vegetable nutrition into every cup," she said. "We're trying to teach us to heal ourselves with diet and nutrition and give us the best opportunity to have optimal function."

The smoothie shop also has a food menu with turkey wraps, salmon burgers and other healthy options.

"It's some quick lunches and things like that," Smith said. "We're looking to put good nutrition into the community."

Smart Smoothie hopes to serve food to downtown office workers at the nearby City Hall, the Gary City Court and the Centier Bank building, and will distribute menus to hope to encourage them to call ahead to order food for pickup.

Smith's long-term goals include making the business 100% organic.

"We're all-natural right now, but want to go completely organic," she said. "As a registered nurse, I just want to offer people healthy options and natural things so we don't have to run to the hospital all the time. You don't always have to take pills. I want natural remedies to some of the issues that we have going on like hypertension and diabetes. The amount of dialysis we have popping up in the community, we've got to do something to counteract it. If your blood pressure's high, maybe add some turmeric to your diet everyday. If you have issues with digestive regularity, let me incorporate more fiber. Just simple things, so you're not always running to the store to get more pills. The body will heal itself. We're made magnificently."

Smart Smoothie offers a guarantee that it will remake any beverage a customer doesn't like. Though mainly serving Hudson-Campbell gym patrons, it targets anyone interested in their health. 

"You're worth it," Smith said. "Give yourself the opportunities for your body to be the best-functioning one it can be. You're worth it. Give me the opportunity to give you some education and show you some love. You're worth it."

Smart Smoothie is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. 

For more information, call 219-554-8899 or find the business on Instagram or Facebook.

Expanded

Little Bear Traders and Woolens, a gift shop at 9213 Wicker Ave. in the St. John mall, is growing.

"I’ve been in business for 25 years and we just took the space next door and expanded," owner Lisa Shoemake said. "I carry a large selection of Native American jewelry along with Minnetoka moccasins, Pendleton wool products and many local artists."

The Native American-themed store sells a variety of sundries like incense, dream catchers, crystal pieces, mugs and skin care products. One can find artisan crafts and locally made goods like Lumberjax-brand flannel shirts and Liebe Candle Co. candles. It has home accents and authentic Southwestern items like silver and turquoise jewelry hand-made by about 15 to 20 local artists.

It moved into a space formerly occupied by Lansing Cleaners, which moved to the other side of the strip mall.

"We doubled our size," Shoemake said. "We've been able to add more merchandise. Our customers have loved it. Plus, we're directly on U.S. 41 when we were tucked away before. All this exposure is a nice thing. New people are finding us. They think we're a new store."

Shoemake describes the family-run business, originally founded by her in-laws, as a hidden gem.

"Our customers are our best advertising," she said. "They spread the word because people will see them wearing the jewelry and ask where they got it. Indian jewelry is spiritual, a special type of jewelry. We have a loyal customer base. I like to describe it as Cheers without the alcohol because we're all friends who have seen each other for years. It's a nice place for visitors to shop."

Little Bear Traders and Woolens ships all over the country and has been seeing a rise in its foot traffic with its more visible location along the highly trafficked Wicker Avenue.

"With the bakery and Sip and Stones, we're seeing a nice resurgence for this plaza," she said. "With St. John growing so fast, we see a lot of new people, always wanting something new. We have personal touches you don't find at the bigger stores."

Little Bear Traders and Woolens is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from 9 p.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, call 219-365-0719 or find the business on Facebook.

Closed

SciFi Donuts at 138 S. Broad St. has apparently penned its last chapter in downtown Griffith.

The science fiction-themed doughnut shop and cafe is closed, the website down and the phone number disconnected. A sign posted on the door reads "closed until further notice. Sorry for inconvenience." Emerging from the local farmers market circuit, SciFi Donuts sold artisan cake donuts with names like The Spock, The Black Hole and the Rings in Saturn in an elaborately decorated environment with star charts and posters for movies like "Guardians of the Galaxy."

The pop culture paraphernalia-filled donut shop that opened in 2017 sat about 40 diners in a 900-square-foot space, hosting live music on a small stage and the annual Canis Major Outdoor Music Festival on the adjacent Erie Lackawanna Trail. In addition to its handcrafted donuts, it offered lunch and dinner menus.

The owners had originally hoped to expand the concept to other locations.

Closed

Square One Gallery in Gary's lakefront Miller neighborhood has closed after about a year.

The art gallery at 632 S. Lake Street on Miller's main drag sold paintings, sculptures and other works of "dope" art, often with a graffiti or urban aesthetic. The 500-square-foot storefront just south of the 18th Street Brewery was formerly home to the Summer Colony Living boutique.

It represented about 32 local and regional artists, exhibiting more than 100 different pieces priced as low as $25 so the art could be accessible to everyone, and also selling their work on an Instagram store. The gallery frequently hosted special events, including $100-and-under shows, catered brunches, open mic poetry nights, and even a block party.

If you've got tips about new stores or restaurants anywhere in the Region, or just wonder what's under construction somewhere, contact NWI Business Ins and Outs columnist Joseph S. Pete at joseph.pete@nwi.com or 219.933.3316.

