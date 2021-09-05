NWI Business Ins and Outs: Spice & Tea Exchange, Gloria Jean's Coffee, Jamba Juice and Chop Shop open; The Pink Sheep Boutique plans expansion

"It's all fun and upbeat," she said. "I have a lot of stuff like Golden Girls for the little kids. Or horror like Jason for kids. It's stuff that's unique. We want people to walk in and find stuff they've never seen, stuff they can't find in Target."

The store has a sticker machine from the Hammond Roller Dome, where kids can get free stickers, such as of Mickey Mouse, Frozen, Pokemon and Super Mario Brothers. Its 360-foot bow room has close to 3,000 different bows, 10 different kinds of headbands, scrunchies and snap clips.

"At first we made bows to match the outfit," she said. "Then it took a life of its own."

The story carries items from local vendors, including bath bombs. The Pink Sheep also takes place in craft shows around the Midwest, including Ohio, Kentucky, Wisconsin and Michigan.

Pearson wants to expand to Hobart, where the shop likely would locate downtown.

"We want to stick to the downtown scene," she said. "We're drawn to downtowns. When the malls came, downtowns died, but now they're coming back. You used to be able to find everything downtown, and we want to help bring that back. You usually can't find kids' clothes downtown anymore."

She likes her location next to the splash pad in downtown LaPorte.