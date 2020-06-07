NWI Business Ins and Outs: Storefronts boarded up, National Guard guarding Lansing Walmart, and more restaurants close for good

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

With a global pandemic and now widespread social unrest, it's a been chaotic and challenging time for retailers and small businesses across the Calumet Region.

Businesses both large and small were looted or had windows smashed in Calumet City, Lansing and Merrillville last weekend as furor grew after the protracted choking death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and other cases of police violence.

Now National Guard members with armored humvees and M4 carbines stand guard outside the Lansing Walmart. Storefronts up and down Indianapolis Boulevard in Schererville and the neighboring Highland Grove Shopping Center were boarded up after a rumored protest at Shops on Main that never materialized.

Much of downtown Hobart also has been boarded up with plywood for fears that protests could escalate into looting and property damage, though the protests in Northwest Indiana thus far have mostly been peaceful gatherings involving signs and chanting.

On top of the social unrest, the pandemic continues to take its toll, with the protracted disruption resulting in the permanent closure of more and more businesses.