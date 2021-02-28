NWI Business Ins and Outs: The Dock Restaurant, Pompeii Pizza, P7 Sports, McCoy Wildlife Control, Phenomenal Ribs and Hip Hop Chicken all open

A breakfast menu includes omelets, skillets, pancakes, French toast and southern-style biscuits and gravy. It offers many breakfast and lunch specials for the budget-minded.

The Dock Restaurant occasionally rolls out special menus, such as a seafood pasta with mussels, calamari and scallops for Valentine's Day. Slevnik plans to add several new entrees, starting as soon as next month.

The eatery has a full bar that serves wine and beer and a private party room that seats up to 20 people around a glass table built with a canoe underneath. It also has a boat-shaped booth by the door that will seat a party of four.

"People ask me why it's called The Dock when it's not a fish house," she said. "It's The Dock Restaurant because it's a welcoming place to drop your anchor and relax and have a great meal. It's all fresh food with fresh ingredients. You can have a great cup of coffee in a relaxing environment."

The recently opened eatery has a pickup window and an outdoor patio adorned with flowers that will reopen as soon as the weather warms up. It also has its own parking lot that's large enough for vehicles towing boats to access, park and loop through, so as to draw in the boater business.