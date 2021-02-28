NWI Business Ins and Outs: The Dock Restaurant, Pompeii Pizza, P7 Sports, McCoy Wildlife Control, Phenomenal Ribs and Hip Hop Chicken all open

The Dock Restaurant is serving up classics and modern fare in Cedar Lake, where the Redevelopment Commission just gave it an Explore Everyday award for making the town a better place.
The nautically themed restaurant at 111 Broadway St. in the Strack & Van Til Plaza offers seafood, southern deep-fried chicken, anyway-you-want pizzas, salads with proprietary house-made dressings, and half-pound Angus burgers with elegant plating in a contemporary environment.
"It's casual dining and a tribute to the community," co-founder Denise Slevnik said. "It's casual, a place where you can come with sand on you after you get done boating for the day."
Punny signature sandwiches include a Fear Knot Italian Beef, Ship for Brains Italian Beef topped with peppers and melted mozzarella cheese, Knot Too Bad chicken sandwich topped with marinara and mozzarella, a Buoyence chicken sandwich doused in garlic butter, and a Forever Young fried bologna.
"We had a lot of fun putting together the menu," Slevnik said.
The Dock makes all its soups in-house, including green pepper, California medley, orzo and chicken noodle.
"We have several different soups that depend on the weather," she said. "We have lighter soups when it's nicer out and heavier, heartier soups when it's cooler."
A breakfast menu includes omelets, skillets, pancakes, French toast and southern-style biscuits and gravy. It offers many breakfast and lunch specials for the budget-minded.
The Dock Restaurant occasionally rolls out special menus, such as a seafood pasta with mussels, calamari and scallops for Valentine's Day. Slevnik plans to add several new entrees, starting as soon as next month.
The eatery has a full bar that serves wine and beer and a private party room that seats up to 20 people around a glass table built with a canoe underneath. It also has a boat-shaped booth by the door that will seat a party of four.
"People ask me why it's called The Dock when it's not a fish house," she said. "It's The Dock Restaurant because it's a welcoming place to drop your anchor and relax and have a great meal. It's all fresh food with fresh ingredients. You can have a great cup of coffee in a relaxing environment."
The recently opened eatery has a pickup window and an outdoor patio adorned with flowers that will reopen as soon as the weather warms up. It also has its own parking lot that's large enough for vehicles towing boats to access, park and loop through, so as to draw in the boater business.
"This is a tribute to Cedar Lake with it being a lake town," she said. "I've spent many years with my family on Cedar Lake boating. It's a wonderful community. This is how we can give back. It's a casual family restaurant where you can come and relax right off the lake, and bring the sand with you."
The restaurant is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
For more information, call 219-374-6400 or find the business on Facebook.
Open
Pompeii Pizza is serving up pizza in all the favorite Chicagoland styles at 3032 45th St. in Highland.
The to-go and delivery joint, in the same strip mall as Beer Geeks, offers thin-crust, thick-crust, hand-tossed, stuffed and deep dish pizzas, priding itself on its authentic Italian style. Specialty pizzas include Italian beef, Meat Lover's, smoked pulled pork, bacon chicken buffalo, bacon chicken BBQ, and the Pompeii Special with sausage, mushroom, onions and green pepper.
It's offering a $10 tavern-cut cheese pizza special on Fridays during Lent.
The hole-in-the-wall pizzeria also has the wide variety of deep-fried appetizers you'd expect, as well as pop, pasta and dinners like shrimp, perch and smoked rib tips. Sandwiches include strombolis, pulled pork and combo Italian beef and sausage.
Located near the Griffith border and not far from Schererville and Munster, it delivers anywhere within 10 miles.
Pompeii Pizza is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m.to 10 p.m. Friday, and Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday with the last order taken a half hour before closing.
For more information, call 219-513-6008 or find the business on Facebook.
Open
The Hatfields and McCoys are feuding with pests, possums and other nuisances in LaPorte County.
Hatfield Pest Control in LaPorte opened a sister company McCoy Wildlife Control to remove wildlife from private property.
The animal control service employs a team of trained technicians that can remove bats, raccoons, squirrels, chipmunks and possums, and take precautionary steps to prevent future wildlife issues.
“The opening of McCoy Wildlife Control has been a dream of ours for a long time," owner Carrie Campbell said. "There is a high demand for professional wildlife control services in this region. We knew that it would be a good fit with the services we already provide at Hatfield Pest Control and the timing felt right. We are looking forward to serving our current and future customers with the same honesty and integrity that we are known for.”
The business is located at 601 Washington St. in LaPorte.
For more information, visit mccoywildlife.com or call 219-362-7444.
Coming soon
P7 Sports and Hookah is coming to Gary's lakefront Miller neighborhood.
The luxurious sports bar and hookah lounge is taking over the space previously occupied by the California Crab Shack and previously the Caribbean jerk chicken joint, 444 Grill. The restaurant building at 444 Lake St. has an extensive fenced-off patio.
It's now hiring bartenders and servers.
For more information, call 470-257-7180.
Expanded
NorthShore Health Centers at 6091 Broadway in Merrillville recently expanded.
It added more capacity for family practice and pediatric services, as well as an in-hour pharmacy it says "offers greatly reduced out-of-pocket costs of prescription drugs for NorthShore patients."
The medical office also offers dental services.
For more information or an appointment, call 219-763-8112.
Open
Hip Hop Chicken just dropped on U.S. 20 in Gary's Miller neighborhood.
The locally owned fast food joint took over a former KFC at 5729 Melton Road, where it has a drive-through, takeout, and dine-in. It serves fried chicken, chicken wings, Philly cheesesteaks, and fried fish like jumbo shrimp, catfish, jack salmon, and ocean perch. It offers sides like hush puppies and okra and desserts like cheesecake, peach cobbler and banana pudding.
Reopening
Phenomenal Ribs, a barbecue joint in Gary, is relocating after a fire.
The restaurant — whose slow-cooked meats have developed a loyal following in the Steel City — temporarily closed at 1101 Broadway downtown in December. It's relocating to 825 Lake St. in Miller.
Phenomenal Ribs specializes in pit-cooked pork ribs and tips. It also sells chicken wings, smoked turkey hot links, turkey tips, smoked chicken links, burgers, steak burgers, and turkey burgers, as well as combo plates.
It delivers through GrubHub.
For more information, call 219-702-4414 or find the business on Facebook.
If you would like your business to be included in a future column, email joseph.pete@nwi.com.
How much do NWI CEOs make?
If you would like your business to be included in a future column, email joseph.pete@nwi.com.