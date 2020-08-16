NWI Business Ins and Outs: The Quest to be turned into a Greektown-like restaurant, Domino's opens, Captain's House stops serving lobster rolls

The shop offers nutritional shakes, fitness supplements, skin and hair care products and one-on-one coaching. The menu encompasses smoothies, protein shakes, green tea, dietary supplements and weight loss products.

The fitness-minded can enjoy a variety of flavors like raspberry, mango, vanilla or cookies and cream at the smoothie shop that opened in May.

For more information, call 219-513-8850 or find the business on Facebook.

Closed

El Salto Express closed at one of Schererville's busiest intersections.

The Chipotle-like fast-casual restaurant at 820 U.S. 30 in Schererville, a spin-off from the popular El Salto Mexican restaurant chain that has locations in Munster, Portage and across Northwest Indiana, specialized in customizable burritos with ingredients like steak, shrimp and avocado.

El Salto Express opened at the heavily trafficked intersection in 2015 with a drive-thru and a focus on carryout. The menu also included tacos, taco salads, tortas and many vegetarian options.

It was located in a former Taco Bell at the Crossroads of America intersection at U.S. 30 and U.S. 41. A new restaurant dubbed "El Mariache Mexican Grill" has put signage out on the property, but it's not clear when it will open.