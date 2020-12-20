NWI Business Ins and Outs: Tim Burton-themed I Will Cut You Salon, Cal City cannabis dispensary, Seasonal Joy open

“We started decorating — making it something that felt like our own,” Paunovici said. “With the few holidays that we had in our new home we have received gifts from friends and loved ones. It put smiles on our faces and gave us a sense of joy. We wanted to offer some products to others to help with home décor and gift options. We started something small in hopes of expanding into a larger selection of gifts and home décor.”

After deciding to open a retail shop of their own, they decided they wanted to be part of the close-knit downtown Crown Point business community.

“We love how the businesses seem very close knit and helpful towards each other in Crown Point, as well as the positive community support,” Paunovici said. “We are hoping to bring our own unique touch to the area and hope that others will enjoy our products just as much as we do. We began our family as residents of Crown Point, so it has a special place in our hearts. We love that our business can help others be inspired with new products and ideas to decorate their homes as well as put smiles on people’s faces with the gifts that we offer.”

Seasonal Joy plans to frequently change its inventory to keep shopping there fresh and interesting.