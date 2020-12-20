NWI Business Ins and Outs: Tim Burton-themed I Will Cut You Salon, Cal City cannabis dispensary, Seasonal Joy open

Two long-time hair stylists who helped found the Great Clips salon in Hammond always talked about opening a place of their own, joking they should get a couple of booths and call it I Will Cut You.
Now Valerie Hudson and Lori Everly made both their dream and their running joke a reality by opening I Will Cut You Salon at 8636 4th St. in downtown Highland.
"I work for a producer of horror films and movie shorts on the paranormal and have 15 years experience cutting hair. I wanted to combine the two," Hudson said. "The name started out as a joke but my business partner said 'that's catchy, that's actually a good idea that will grab your attention.'"
It's a Tim Burton- and horror-themed hair salon that offers a full range of beauty services and hair care for women, men, seniors and kids at affordable prices.
"We wanted to branch out to do our own unique thing. We really wanted a place to call our own," Hudson said. "I've lived in Highland for years and like being right in downtown Highland across from the park. The community gets really involved here with the parade, festival, community garden and community outreach. I feel being in Highland is being in a really nice neighborhood."
I Will Cut You offers a range of services, including haircuts, perms, coloring, waxing, eyelashes, and facials.
"We offer all beauty services and all cuts," Hudson said. "We offer haircuts to children and cater to seniors. We're a very family-friendly salon."
It aims to be affordable, with $15 haircuts, and $13 haircuts for seniors.
I Will Cut You Salon also offers an ambiance inspired the the iconic Gothic fantasy director of "Ed Wood," "Batman," "Pee-wee's Big Adventure," "Big Fish," "Sleepy Hollow," "Corpse Bride," "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street," "Dark Shadows," "Frankenweenie" and "Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children."
"We're fun with a unique theme," she said. "We're not the average salon. We're Tim Burton-themed, mainly with 'Alice in Wonderland,' 'Beetlejuice' and 'The Nightmare Before Christmas.'"
Decorations include Cheshire cats, Beetlejuice's legs, the shrunken head from that movie, a Ouija board, the Mad Hatter and Jack Skellington from "The Nightmare Before Christmas."
Hudson's daughter loves Burton's films and came up with the idea.
"We wanted to do something different," Hudson said. "The salon market is saturated. We're not the average ordinary beauty salon. We have a fun uplifting atmosphere everybody can enjoy."
The owners and an aesthetician, who previously worked in downtown Chicago, are currently the only employees, but it may rent out booths to two more stylists who would work as independent stylists as soon as the demand allows.
The 700-square-foot salon is running a grand opening special through Jan. 31 that includes $6.99 haircuts, 20% off waxing and facial services, and 30% off color services.
"A lot of people are having a rough time and are laid off because of the pandemic. We want to help them out," Hudson said. "It's certainly rough to open a business during the pandemic. We keep our prices competitive with the chains. We're at the lowest end and believe you should support your local businesses. They make up a good party of the community and care about the customers. At a chain, you're just a number to them. If as a small business we're thriving, we pass that on to our customers."
I Will Cut You Salon will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. It's closed on Wednesday.
It's currently open by appointment only but will allow walk-ins once the coronavirus pandemic is over.
For more information, call 219-433-2661 or find the business on Facebook.
The Mission Dispensaries recreational and medical cannabis dispensary opened last week in a former cell phone store across from the River Oaks Center at 1330 Torrence Ave. in Calumet City. It welcomes out-of-state clients.
4Front Ventures opened the dispensary on the Torrence Avenue commercial strip across from the mall. The 3,000-square-foot dispensary is the closest to the Indiana state line, where cannabis has not yet been legalized.
"The opening of Mission Calumet City is another significant milestone for the company and a testament to our commitment to the Illinois community. It is important for us to demonstrate that we are fully committed to being a contributing member of the community, adding to economic development during a difficult time," 4Front and Mission President Kris Krane said. "This expansion into Calumet City was a natural next step as we aim to provide access to cannabis products. We are excited to launch here and look forward to becoming a staple in the community and meeting the needs of our customers."
The Phoenix-based retailer sells more than 25 cannabis brands including Marmas, Crystal Clear, Funky Monkey, Pebbles, and Pure Ratios. Customers can buy cannabis flowers, edibles, tinctures, concentrates, vaporizers, topicals, accessories and pre-rolls. Medical patients get 20% off and veterans 10% off.
Mission Dispensaries is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.
For more information, call 773-530-0088 or visit missiondispensaries.com.
The Seasonal Joy gift shop opened in Crown Point, with the goal of “bringing joy with every season into our household and yours by the products and design ideas we offer.”
“Seasonal Joy’s mission is to offer quality seasonal and unique products from around the world including made in the USA that tie in with all the new trends,” said Daniela Paunovici, who co-owns the business with Samuel Paunovici.
The shop is nestled between Cafe Fresco and the U.S. Marine Corps recruiting office on the Old Courthouse Square. It's located at 3 North St., Suite B, and is accessed through the recruiting office.
“Although we do not have a storefront location with windows, we hope everyone is willing to give our location a chance for their home decor and gift shopping needs,” Paunovici said.
Seasonal Joy sells home decor, wall art, seasonal decorations, candle holders, trays, jars, vases, photo frames, figurines and LED garlands.
“We carry unique gifts for everyone, such as hats, gloves, jackets, mugs, aprons, earrings and bracelets,” Paunovici said. “The style of our products seems to be different than what is found on the Crown Point Square, so we think it will add to the uniqueness.”
They developed a passion for home decor after buying their first house.
“We started decorating — making it something that felt like our own,” Paunovici said. “With the few holidays that we had in our new home we have received gifts from friends and loved ones. It put smiles on our faces and gave us a sense of joy. We wanted to offer some products to others to help with home décor and gift options. We started something small in hopes of expanding into a larger selection of gifts and home décor.”
After deciding to open a retail shop of their own, they decided they wanted to be part of the close-knit downtown Crown Point business community.
“We love how the businesses seem very close knit and helpful towards each other in Crown Point, as well as the positive community support,” Paunovici said. “We are hoping to bring our own unique touch to the area and hope that others will enjoy our products just as much as we do. We began our family as residents of Crown Point, so it has a special place in our hearts. We love that our business can help others be inspired with new products and ideas to decorate their homes as well as put smiles on people’s faces with the gifts that we offer.”
Seasonal Joy plans to frequently change its inventory to keep shopping there fresh and interesting.
"Be sure to check us out every season for new products and we hope that our products will be the one you choose for your next home décor idea or gift to a loved one,” Paunovici said. “Thank you for including us on your shopping list and for supporting a small business like ours."
Seasonal Joy is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday through the holidays. Regular hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, call 219-240-8181, email at service@seasonaljoy.com or visit www.seasonaljoy.com.
Art Barn reopened its holiday market after briefly closing because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The seasonal market at the art school at 695 N 400 E in Valparaiso offers gifts made by local artisans and artists.
For more information, call 219-462-9009 or visit artbarnschool.org.
