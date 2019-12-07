Tony's Italian Deli is serving up cured meats in sub sandwiches and charcuterie plates in Dyer.
The new deli at 3360 S. Sheffield Ave. in Dyer serves up a number of Italian specialties, including imported cheeses, olives, olive oils, homemade Italian sausage and groceries.
It's a place to stock up for a romantic home-cooked dinner or grab a quick lunch.
The restaurant menu includes paninis, salads, pepper and egg sandwiches, hot sandwiches like meatball subs and Italian beef, and subs on Turano European-style bread with oil and vinegar and hot or mild giardiniera. The Wise Guy sub, for instance, features soppressata, mortadella, prosciutto and provolone cheese, while the Tuna Genovese dresses tuna in olive oil, arugala and balsamic viniagrette.
Tony's Italian Deli offers catering and sandwich trays. There also are desserts so you can take the cannoli and also the tiramisu.
The business is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, call 219-515-2012, email tonyitaliandeli@gmail.com or find the business on Facebook.
Open
Marilyn's Bakery and Cafe, a Region institution in Hobart, has cooked up a second location at 9159 Wicker Ave. in St John.
The family-run bakery, known for its sustainable, local and homemade foods, has sold acclaimed cakes, pastries, pies and cupcakes at its original location on Ridge Road in Hobart since 1986. It sources its food from local family-run farms in Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin.
Marilyn's signature cakes include Mandarin orange, marble fudge and Chocolate Lover's. It bakes classic cakes like German chocolate, carrot, banana torte, lemon torte and strawberry supreme. It also offers pies and monthly cake specials like spice cake, chocolate mocha and other flavors that rotate seasonally.
Marilyn's St. John location will start offering lunch next year, serving a variety of gourmet sandwiches, soups, salads and quiche, as well as lunchboxes with sandwiches, sides and desserts.
It offers vegan and vegetarian options and in-season food that's locally sourced, such as turkey it roasts and shaves itself.
The business is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
For more information about the St. John location, call 219-627-1104 or visit www.marilynsbakery.com.
Open
Athletico Physical Therapy, which touts that it's "better for every body," recently stretched into St. John.
Founded by therapist Mark Kaufman, who opened his own clinic in 1991 after rehabbing student athletes at Francis W. Parker High School and Chicago Lions Rugby, Athletico has gone on to open more than 500 neighborhood locations in 12 states, employing more than 4,500 employees, including clinicians and athletic trainers.
Athletico Physical Therapy helps everyone from high school kids to seniors recover from pains, strains and assorted injuries. The chain of physical therapy clinics also offers "athletic training, occupational therapy, specialty programs and fitness services to high schools, colleges and professional sports teams" and evaluations of "workers’ compensation issues, like work conditioning, job-site analysis and ergonomic assessments."
"We are an outpatient physical therapy clinic who will help people recover from hip surgery, knee surgery, back or neck issues," facility manager Zorn Coleman said. "I specialize in vestibular issues like balance and dizziness. We do concussion and post-concussion rehabs, neurological rehab."
Athletico accepts all major insurance plans. Coleman said the clinic can get most patients in on the same day or at least within 48 hours.
"It's a growing market with all the homes being built," he said. "We're happy to be part of the Lake Central community. We're passionate about helping people. We've got a lot of equipment, good facilities, and a big space. It's a good location."
Open
Athletico is just the first business to come to the new 6,000-square-foot Acadia strip mall at 10081 Wicker Ave., across from Alsip Home and Nursery.
Developer Sophia Panagakis said she plans to expand the retail center to 19,000 square feet after leasing out the remaining space to one or two more businesses.
She also owns the Jameson Plaza, home to the Olive Cafe. She used to run that diner as well, but sold it to new owners.
Other businesses in the Jameson Plaza strip mall include DK Barbell, Bella Vita Salon, Rite-Way Driving School and Essential Nutrition.
Panagakis, who also owns Landmark Real Estate in Munster and commercial real estate in Frankfort, said he's long seen the growth potential in the Tri-Town.
"Twenty years ago I was doing commercial property research and saw all the growth was coming south," she said. "I invested in 40 acres in St. John and I was right."
She's looking for as many as 14 businesses to eventually occupy Arcadia, which 45,000 vehicles pass daily and which will soon benefit from a new traffic light at Wicker Avenue and 101st Street. Panagakis hopes to lease Arcadia, named after the state of Arcadia in the Peloponnese region of Greece, out to retail shops, offices and medical firms.
For more information, call Panagakis at 312-622-6300.
Open
Eyewear on the Square saw a business opportunity in the Courthouse Shops in the Old Lake Courthouse at 1 Court House Square in downtown Crown Point.
Optician Chris Gaston opened the eyeglass store, which offers products like titanium frames that snap back into shape when bent and prices them for people who don’t have insurance.
The business is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, call 219-323-3095 or visit eyewearonthesquare.com.
Open
The Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce plans a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday for Charlesworth Financial Services at 2000 Comeford Road in Valparaiso.
Certified Public Accountant Juli Charlesworth offers accounting, tax and investment advisory services there. She helps clients plan for their financial future, whether with "retirement planning, education planning, tax planning, accounting services, investment management, cash flow and debt management, family risk management, business planning and special situations planning."
The firm offers a variety of investment vehicles that include IRAs, mural funds, education savings plans, 529 plans, annuities, and insurance for life, disability and long-term care.
For more information, call 219-531-9519 or find the business on Facebook.
Open
Dollar General, the Goodlettsville, Tennessee-based discount retailer that sells many items for $1, has opened new stores in Gary and Crete.
The dollar store chain, which already has multiple locations across the Calumet Region, recently opened new stores at 801 S. Lake St. in Gary and 1030 Main St. in Crete.
“Dollar General is committed to delivering a pleasant shopping experience that includes a convenient location, a wide assortment of merchandise and great prices on quality products,” said Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “We hope our area customers will enjoy shopping at Dollar General’s new location.”
Dollar General sells both private label and national brands of many items, including food, seasonal items, cleaning supplies, apparel, health and beauty products and housewares. They also carry home decor and party preparation items.
The stores typically employ six to 10 people.
For more information, visit www.dollargeneral.com.