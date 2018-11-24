The technology repair shop uBreakiFix has opened in Crown Point, where it will fix smartphones, tablets, computers, video game consoles and more.
The fast-growing company has 11 Indiana stores, including in Schererville, Michigan City and Portage. Franchisees Angelo and Alexandra Giannakopoulos established the new Crown Point location at 864 N. Superior Drive and hope to open more in the coming year.
“Crown Point has experienced incredible growth over the last few years, and we are excited to serve the community by providing a trusted place for tech repairs,” Angelo Giannakopoulos said. “We love being able to bring uBreakiFix to new communities because we truly believe in the mission of this company.”
The company now has more than 460 retail shops across North America and had made more than 4.5 million repairs on electronic devices, including of cracked screens and malfunctioning cameras. It offers same-day repair for products like the Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixle.
For more information, call 219-299-7959 or visit ubreakifix.com/locations/crownpoint.
Closed
Tim's Pizza has baked its last pie in Crown Point.
The pizzeria at 1191 E. Summit St. specialized in crispy thin-crust, offering a slice and pop for just $2.50 on weekdays. It was a small take-out and delivery place that also served big burgers and appetizers like mozzarella sticks.
"It’s the last day for Tim’s Pizza," the owners posted on Facebook. "We will miss all of our customers; you were the best."
Tim's Pizza had been in business in Crown Point for nine years.
Opening
The North Carolina-based chain Family Dollar plans to open a new store at 1421 W. 25th Ave. in Gary this week.
“Family Dollar is pleased to invite customers to experience our great value and broad assortment of merchandise in the Gary community,” spokeswoman Heather Briganti said. “Our customers can rely on Family Dollar for everyday low prices on household products, food, beauty and essentials, seasonal merchandise, apparel and much more.”
A grand opening with giveaways, prizes, and a gift basket raffle will take place on Thursday. The first 50 customers in line on Saturday will receive a gift card.
The discount retailer has been in business for more than 55 years, and primarily serves urban and rural areas in 46 states.
Open
Bailey’s Mini Mart opened recently at 4802 Drummond St. in East Chicago.
"The city of East Chicago welcomes new small business in our community and wishes them much success," the city said in a press release.
Bailey's has a small kitchen and sells dollar tacos on Taco Tuesdays.
The convenience store is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.
For more information call 219-354-8166
Business Ins and Outs
If you've got tips about new stores or restaurants anywhere in the Region, or just wonder what's under construction somewhere, contact NWI Business Ins and Outs columnist Joseph S. Pete at joseph.pete@nwi.com or 219.933.3316.