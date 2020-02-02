NWI Business Ins and Outs: Up Your Alley entertainment center opens soon in Schererville, Arby's coming to Hobart, Essential Nutrition expanding

The Taco Bell that abruptly closed in downtown Crown Point last April after it started to sink into the ground because of foundation issues finally reopened after being torn down and completely rebuilt.

The Mexican-themed eatery at 1483 N. Main St., known for its Doritos Loco tacos, burritos and hard shell tacos, has been a popular late-night destination for bar-goers and teens. It was demolished for safety concerns after it was deemed structurally unsound.

Irvine, California-based Taco Bell, a subsidiary of Louisville-based Yum Brands, invested $800,000 into the rebuild that resulted in a more contemporary look. The construction ended up taking far longer than initially anticipated.

The restaurant is open from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. through 3 a.m. Friday and Saturday, and from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, call 219-226-0484.