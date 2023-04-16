Urban Air Adventure Park is flying into a vacant big-box store on U.S. 30 in Hobart, just east of the Southlake Mall.

The indoor adventure and trampoline park is bouncing into the former Big Lots space at 3201 E. Lincoln Hwy. Its slogan is "where fun takes flight."

Developer Mansour Brothers is now renovating the 28,148-square-foot building, said Cassie Bilyak of the Hobart Building Department.

Urban Air bills itself as "the ultimate indoor adventure park and a destination for family fun." "Our parks feature attractions perfect for all ages and offer the perfect destination for unforgettable kids’ birthday parties, exciting special events and family fun," the company says on its website. "Kids of all ages (and kids at heart) can explore thrilling attractions, challenge their body and mind, and most importantly…have a blast! We are WAY more than a trampoline park." Attractions include trampolines, climbing walls, a ropes course, a giant inflatable DropZone airbag, the sky rider, laser tag, mini-golf, trapeze, bumper cars, dodgeball, go-kart tracks, bowling, a tubes playground, a warrior course, a battle beam, the wipeout competition and the leap of faith. It also has a slam dunk zone where kids can leap off trampolines to channel their inner Michael Jordan. Urban Air offers all-day play passes and hosts kids' birthday parties. It will have a cafe serving drinks, pop and sports drinks. Urban Air has locations all across the country, including in Chicago, Indianapolis and Bloomington. The Dallas-based entertainment company was founded in 2011 and now bills itself as "the largest adventure park operator in the world with nearly 286 locations open and under development." It's grown rapidly by franchising. It aims to open in Hobart by June.

For more information, visit www.urbanair.com.

Open

A new Italian restaurant has opened in downtown Michigan City.

Cafe Farina opened at 825 Franklin St., where it's serving "authentic Italian American favorites prepared with the finest imported and locally sourced ingredients." The restaurant serves steak, fish shipped in fresh daily, sandwiches, salads, appetizers and freshly shucked oysters on the half shell with champagne mignonette and cocktail sauce.

Cafe Farina has a bar with wine, craft beer and Italian-inspired cocktails. It also serves party punch bowls serving six with a bourbon-, vodka- or gin-based concoction.

Joe and Yvonne Farina opened the sit-down restaurant, which is a spin-off of Farina's Supper Club at 3311 Pottawattomie Trail.

Entrees include Italian Sausage Giambotta, a pork chop, a filet fettuccine and the Chicken & Eggplant “The Tony Palermo” Parmesan. The many pasta options include Cacio e Pepe with Lemon, Rigatoni Arrabbiata, Penne Melanzana, Orecchiette with Sausage and Nana's Stuffed Ravioli, which is housemade overstuffed spinach and ricotta cheese ravioli doused with a sage butter sauce.

Appetizers include risotto balls, an antipasto board, artichoke piccata, giant ropes of mozzarella and calamari. Sandwiches include an Italian Hoagie and parmesan sandwich that can be served with meatballs, chicken eggplant or ribeye steak.

The dessert menu features affogato and ricotta cheesecake.

It's currently open six days a week for lunch and dinner and will be open seven days a week starting on May 1. It plans to offer Mediterranean organic rotisserie chicken soon.

​Cafe Farina is open from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday and Tuesday through Thursday and from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

For more information, call 219-249-0004 or visit cafefarina.com.

Closed

The fast-casual burger restaurant Meatheads closed its Munster location after a nearly decade-long run.

The Bloomington, Illinois-based chain opened at 9140 Calumet Ave. in Munster in 2014. It topped Angus beef patties with premium ingredients like cucumber wasabi sauce, pineapple and fried eggs and also served New England-style hot dogs, salads, hand-dipped milkshakes and fresh-cut fries cooked with canola oil.

It was an elevated burger restaurant in the vein of Five Guys, Culver's or Epic Burger. Once one of the few dining options in the immediate vicinity, it faced increased competition from the slew of new restaurants that have since opened in the Centennial Village development just down Calumet Avenue in Munster.

Meatheads also opened a second Northwest Indiana location in Shops on Main in Schererville but that lasted only a few years.

Coming soon

HassleLess Mattress is coming to Highland Ultra Plaza.

The mattress store chain opened in 2021 at 2871 E. Lincoln Highway in Hobart, just east of the Southlake Mall. It touts itself as employee-free, saying it offers a convenient shopping experience free of high-pressure sales tactics.

It has showrooms in Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana.

For more information, email answersnow@hassleless.com or visit hassleless.com.

Relocated

Emergency Veterinary Care Centers relocated to the former Johnny Rockets fireworks store at 8501 Indianapolis Blvd. in Highland.

Highland Building Commissioner Ken Mika said EVCC did more than $1 million in renovation to the building.

It's a small chain of veterinary clinics with locations in Westville, Highland, Mishawaka and Holland, Michigan. It first opened its Highland location in 2014 and recently took over the former fireworks store after Johnny Rockets moved up the road to take over the former Kaplan College closer to the Borman Expressway.

Emergency Veterinary Care Centers offers emergency care for pets 24/7. People can take their dogs or cats in for urgent, critical or emergency care, such as if a pet is struggling to breathe, lost consciousness, has no pulse, had an upset stomach, broke a bone, got an object lodged in its throat, was hit by a car or suffered seizures. It also will help if they ingested poisons like antifreeze, household cleaners or over-the-counter medication.

They can come in for treatment if they exhibit signs of serious pain like hiding, shaking, gagging, heaving, being unable to stand or acting disoriented, or if they show symptoms of heat stroke like weakness, diarrhea, vomiting, staggering or excessive panting.

For more information, call 219-881-1600 or visit evcc.com.

Open

Buffalo Wild Wings reopened at a new location in Michigan City just down the street from the original location.

The chain sit-down restaurant shuttered at 5000 Franklin St. by the Meijer superstore. It reopened at 4027 Franklin St. in an outlet of the Marquette Square Mall.

Known for the slogan "wings, beer, sports," Buffalo Wild Wings serves chicken wings with a wide variety of sauces and seasonings in a sports bar environment.

For more information, call 219-814-4265.

Coming soon

Tandoor Indian Cuisine, a longtime destination restaurant at the Crossroads of the Nation intersection in Schererville, just opened its first express quick-serve restaurant at 1532 N. Arbogast St. in Griffith and will soon expand to two more locations in Porter County.

Owner Vyomesh "VK" Patel said he plans to expand the Indian Curry concept to 1453 Broadway in Chesterton and 6475 U.S. 6 in Portage. They should open in the next few months once renovations are complete.

"It's the same dishes as Tandoor," he said. "It's authentic Indian cuisine from a chef who's been there for so long."

The menu features butter chicken, goat curry, Kahari chicken, Methi Malai Matar, Paneer Tikka Masala, Chana Masala and Dal Tadka. It includes some of Tandoor's most popular entrees served to order from a Chipotle-like counter.

"Indian food can be spicy and is very complex," he said. "It doesn't always mean hot or spicy. We want to introduce people to authentic Indian food flavored with authentic spices."

He's looking at expanding with quick-serve restaurants partly because they don't require as much staffing as a sit-down restaurant like Tandoor.

"Nowadays everyone is struggling to find help and good servers," he said.

The restaurants will offer takeout and dine-in, including with traditional Indian murals and other artworks.

"Support a small business," he said. "We're bringing authentic food to town."