NWI business owners, agricultural co-ops can get SBA loans after flooding, freeze

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Small business owners and agricultural cooperatives in Northwest Indiana can get U.S. Small Business Administration loans to be made whole after flooding and a freeze earlier this year.

Agricultural cooperatives, nonprofits, aquaculture enterprises and other small businesses in LaPorte, St. Joseph and Elkhart counties are eligible for SBA loans if they suffered from a freeze between April 14 through May 9.

“These counties are eligible because they are contiguous to one or more primary counties in Michigan. The Small Business Administration recognizes that disasters do not usually stop at county or state lines. For that reason, counties adjacent to primary counties named in the declaration are included,” said Michael Lampton, acting director of SBA’s Field Operations Center East.

Business owners, homeowners, renters and nonprofit must apply for a SBA loan before Oct. 13 if they were affected by the heavy rainfall and flooding on June 27 in Newton, Benton, Jasper and Lake counties in Indiana and Iroquois and Kankakee counties in Illinois.

Business owners and nonprofits can borrow up to $2 million in working capital through Economic Injury Disaster Loans to repair damage, replace, equipment or restock inventory. Disaster loans of up to $200,000 are available for homeowners and up to $40,000 for renters.