 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NWI business owners, agricultural co-ops can get SBA loans after flooding, freeze
urgent

NWI business owners, agricultural co-ops can get SBA loans after flooding, freeze

{{featured_button_text}}
Northwest Indiana small biz owners and agricultural coops can get SBA loans after flooding, freeze

Corn stalks grow in a farm outside Michigan City. Small business owners and agricultural cooperatives in Northwest Indiana can get U.S. Small Business Administration loans to be made whole after flooding and a freeze earlier this year.

 Provided by Debra K. Gutierrez

Small business owners and agricultural cooperatives in Northwest Indiana can get U.S. Small Business Administration loans to be made whole after flooding and a freeze earlier this year.

Agricultural cooperatives, nonprofits, aquaculture enterprises and other small businesses in LaPorte, St. Joseph and Elkhart counties are eligible for SBA loans if they suffered from a freeze between April 14 through May 9.

“These counties are eligible because they are contiguous to one or more primary counties in Michigan. The Small Business Administration recognizes that disasters do not usually stop at county or state lines. For that reason, counties adjacent to primary counties named in the declaration are included,” said Michael Lampton, acting director of SBA’s Field Operations Center East.

Business owners, homeowners, renters and nonprofit must apply for a SBA loan before Oct. 13 if they were affected by the heavy rainfall and flooding on June 27 in Newton, Benton, Jasper and Lake counties in Indiana and Iroquois and Kankakee counties in Illinois.

Business owners and nonprofits can borrow up to $2 million in working capital through Economic Injury Disaster Loans to repair damage, replace, equipment or restock inventory. Disaster loans of up to $200,000 are available for homeowners and up to $40,000 for renters.

The loans of up to 30 years have subsidized interest rates as low as 1.25% for homeowners and renters and 3% for businesses.

Affected property owners can visit DisasterLoanAssistance.sba.gov, email FOCE-Help@sba.gov or call (800) 659-2955.

The Pav at Wolf Lake has some coronavirus PSAs

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: ‘Riding Shotgun’ with the sheriff coming Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts