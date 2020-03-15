NWI businesses ramp up virus precautions

Vyto's Pharmacy has limited sales on procedural masks to one five-pack per customer at its four locations in Hammond and Highland.

"We have some hand sanitizer, but our suppliers have raised their prices, so customers should be prepared to pay more," Pharmacy Educator Virginia Speaks said.

Working 'round the clock

In addition to trying to handle the rush, retailers across have stepped up cleaning efforts in their stores, sanitizing bathrooms, light switches, doors and other surfaces.

"While we take great pride in our high standards of store cleanliness and food safety, we’re redoubling our efforts to proactively sanitize our stores more frequently throughout the day, especially at our check lanes, self-checkouts and service areas," Meijer President and CEO Rick Keyes said. "We also take the health and safety of our team members seriously. We’re ensuring all team member areas are sanitized on the same increased schedule. We’re also reinforcing with our team members that they should stay home if they aren’t feeling well and we have plans in place to ensure they feel supported and confident to do so."

The run on emergency supplies has meant overtime for many workers in the grocery sector.