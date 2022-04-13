NWI Chapter of Fundraising Professionals elects new board president

The Northwest Indiana Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals elected Heather Hahn Sullivan of the Dunes Learning Center president of the board.

She has 16 years of experience in the nonprofit sector, focusing on environmental education at museums and nature centers. She was elected to serve a two-year term leading the chapter serving Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties.

Chartered in 2009, the association represents fundraising professionals in sectors including health care, hospice care, social services, education, arts and culture. It provides networking, education, special events and volunteer opportunities for professionals in the field.

It has programs for newbies, mid-level professionals and seasoned executives. It aims to be "a resource for the nonprofit community and serves as a model for thought leadership around philanthropy in a diverse and welcoming environment."

“I am excited to take on this leadership role for AFP which strives to stimulate a world of generosity and positive social good through fundraising best practices,” Sullivan said. “I am grateful for this opportunity to work alongside the dedicated and talented board members to plan educational programs and workshops for local members and to also represent the chapter at national conferences.”

She had been a member of the Association of Fundraising Professionals for 14 years and served on the board of the Northwest Indiana Chapter since 2000. She's also the development and marketing director at the Dunes Learning Center, which is the education partner of the Indiana Dunes National Park.

