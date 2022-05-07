NWI Construction Awards Banquet wil recognize safety and major projects

The upcoming Northwest Indiana Construction Awards Banquet will recognize safety and outstanding achievements in construction in the Region over the past year.

The Northwest Indiana Business RoundTable and Construction Advancement Foundation will host the annual awards gala from 5-9 p.m. on May 12 at Avalon Manor at 3550 E. Lincoln Highway in Hobart.

More than 60 companies will be represented at the banquet, including major firms like NIPSCO, Franciscan Alliance, Cargill and Cleveland-Cliffs. Hundreds of construction professionals and business people will be on hand for the largest event of its kind in Northwest Indiana.

The Northwest Indiana Business RoundTable, a nonprofit council of local firms that look to raise construction standards in the Region, and the Construction Advancement Foundation, a Portage-based construction trade association representing contractors, bestow awards every year on a number of companies, contractors and projects throughout the Calumet Region. They recognize excellence in development, innovation and safety standards. Northwest Indiana construction firms often exceed national averages in accident prevention and the safest companies will get recognition for their efforts.

Previous honorees have included some of the largest construction investments in state history, such as the multibillion BP Whiting Refinery modernization project, as well as many major projects like the new Franciscan Health Michigan City Hospital.

Tickets and sponsorships are now available.

For more information, visit NWIBRT.org.

