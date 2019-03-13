The web of commuter rail that spreads from downtown Chicago into the Illinois suburbs — 490 …

Top 10 reasons to move to Indiana

The Move to Indiana campaign lists 10 top reasons to move from Illinois to Indiana.

1. Lower property taxes

Property tax on the median Illinois home is nearly triple what it costs for a home of the same value in Indiana — $1,546 in Indiana compared to $3,959 in Illinois.

2. More house for your buck

U.S. News places Indiana at third in Housing Affordability and second in Overall Affordability, while Illinois ranks 22nd in Affordability.

3. Lower commute time

Munster is 28 miles from Chicago, and Dyer is a 39 minute drive, versus a 51 minute commute from Naperville, Illinois (33 miles).

4. Lower state income tax

Illinois tax hikes boosted the state’s personal income tax rate to 4.95 percent and the corporate income tax rate to 9.5 percent. Indiana’s income tax is 3.23 percent.

5. Four-star schools

Indiana’s designation for ranking the best schools in Indiana is the Four Star designation. Northwest Indiana is home to 28 Four Star Schools; more than 248 Indiana schools have received the honor.

6. In-state universities

Indiana is home to numerous highly ranked schools including Purdue University, Valparaiso University, Butler University, University of Notre Dame and Indiana University.

7. Access to green spaces

Northwest Indiana offers 25 miles of beaches, one national park and one state park. The Indiana Dunes National Park is comprised of more than 15,000 acres of dunes, oak savannas, swamps, bogs, marshes, prairies, rivers and forests, offering a wide variety of activities year-round.

8. Accessibility to healthcare

Northwest Indiana medical providers are planning, building or have opened more than $400 million in new hospitals, clinics and care centers in the past year.

9. Lower cost of living

Indiana’s cost of living is the fifth lowest in the U.S. at 9 percent below the national average.

10. Great place to do business

According to Forbes, Indiana is in the Top 10 Best States to Do Business and holds a AAA rating from Moody’s on its general obligation debt. Quality of life (ranked fourth) and business costs were also contributing factors to Forbes’ ranking.

Source: www.southshorecva.com/move-to-indiana