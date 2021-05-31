NWI data center to test robots for use in space, on farms

"We got the idea from a NASA solicitation on how to make the moon and Mars habitable," Handley said. "You don't want highly trained astronauts to do the physical work of picking produce in a greenhouse."

Robots powered by artificial intelligence have failed at picking crops at the peak of ripeness, so the plan is instead to have people do it using home gaming systems, Handley said.

Remote harvesting could help produce growers who have trouble finding workers and mean paychecks for people, including as a temp gig for people who are furloughed.

"This is really on track with Purdue's role as a land grant institution," he said. "It's the democritization of robots, making them as inexpensive as a used pickup truck for small growers who might be growing heirloom produce."

Purdue Northwest will begin the research project in June but it will be several more weeks before the robots are installed. Researchers will first pick tomatoes and then later strawberries.

"There's a lot of potential for new ventures to spin out of this," Handley said.

