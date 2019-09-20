The U.S. Department of Commerce has designated Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties an Economic Development District, a status long sought by the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission and one that is expected to open the Region to federal funding for economic development planning and projects.
“This additional role as an Economic Development District enables for NIRPC to step solidly into economic development assistance, leveraging NIRPC’s experience in bringing federal funding to Northwest Indiana and building upon our longstanding federal partnerships,” NIRPC Executive Director Ty Warner said in Thursday's announcement of the designation.
“Many individuals contributed many years of effort to achieve this designation,” said NIRPC Chairwoman Diane Noll, clerk-treasurer of the town of Wanatah.
The designation was made by the Economic Development Administration in the U.S. Department of Commerce. It concluded more than a decade of effort by NIRPC, which is asked by the state with managing transportation funding programs, developing a regional environmental policy and promoting economic development.
Warner noted at Thursday's NIRPC meeting that the metropolitan planning organization has always had a primary role in transportation policy and has long handled environmental programs, but hadn't had a direct role in economic development.
"We have always been involved in economic development," Warner said, "but it's mostly been through indirect planning activities and through partnerships with organizations sch as the (Northwest Indiana Forum). Now with this designation as an official Economic Development District, we have a very solid, steady and defined role in economic development in Northwest Indiana."
Members of NIRPC, which also serves as a regional Council of Governments, represent each of the three counties and each of the municipalities in them.
You have free articles remaining.
"What this means for all of you — and I don't have details yet because we don't know what the funding is — but this designation opens the door to additional funding opportunities for your communities that we currently did not have access to because we did not have that district designation," Warner said.
NIRPC members will serve as the board for the new district.
NIRPC member Geof Benson, a Beverly Shores town councilman, said a meeting with Economic Development Administration officials finalized NIRPC's entry into the federal program.
"They understood the concerns of northwest Indiana in seeking the designation, and the benefit that it could bring for economic development in our region," Benson said in Thursday's announcement.
The designation was one of the goals of the "Ignite the Region" plan spearheaded by the Northwest Indiana Forum.
"NIRPC's designation as an EDD enhances the region’s ability to obtain EDA grants, and will leverage the involvement of the public, private, and nonprofit sectors," said Forum President and CEO Heather Ennis.
John Fleming, assistant secretary of commerce for economic development, said NIRPC’s designation “will serve as the foundation for future economic successes that will benefit both families and business and will strengthen the economies of the Northwest Indiana region.”