NWI employers earn high marks on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index

Locally, Merrillville-based NiSource earned 90 out of 100, the same as the previous year. Ford, which has plants in Hegewisch and Chicago Heights, got an 80 out of 100.

“From the previously unimaginable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, to a long overdue reckoning with racial injustice, 2020 was an unprecedented year. Yet, many businesses across the nation stepped up and continued to prioritize and champion LGBTQ equality,” said Alphonso David, Human Rights Campaign president. “This year has shown us that tools like the CEI are crucial in the work to increase equity and inclusion in the workplace, but also that companies must breathe life into these policies and practices in real and tangible ways. Thank you to the companies that understand protecting their LGBTQ employees and consumers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do—but the best business decision.”

David said equality required more than just having policies on the books.