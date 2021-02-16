NWI employers earn high marks on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index

Major Northwest Indiana employers earned high marks on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index, which measures LGBTQ equality in the workplace.
BP America, U.S. Steel, Fifth Third Bank, Meijer, Target, Walgreens, Walmart, Unilever and Caesar's Entertainment, the owner of the Hammond Horseshoe Casino, all received Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality honors after attaining perfect scores of 100 out of a possible 100.
“This recognition highlights U. S. Steel’s continuous commitment to inclusion and diversity so our employees can safely bring their whole selves to work,” U. S. Steel President and CEO David Burritt said. “Over the past year we’ve expanded this with our 360° Safety initiative that is focused on both physical and psychological safety. Through our culture of caring, we continuously work to foster an environment of respect and inclusivity that helps us advance our Best of Both strategy.”
U.S. Steel said it has expanded domestic partner coverage, parental leave and adoption benefits, and created an employee resource group for LGBTQ employees and their allies.
The Corporate Equity Index looks at how 1,142 large publicly traded companies headquartered in the United States make their workplaces LGBTQ-friendly, examining equitable benefits, non-discrimination policies, includes cultures and social responsibility. It looks mainly at Fortune 1,000-ranked firms.
Locally, Merrillville-based NiSource earned 90 out of 100, the same as the previous year. Ford, which has plants in Hegewisch and Chicago Heights, got an 80 out of 100.
“From the previously unimaginable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, to a long overdue reckoning with racial injustice, 2020 was an unprecedented year. Yet, many businesses across the nation stepped up and continued to prioritize and champion LGBTQ equality,” said Alphonso David, Human Rights Campaign president. “This year has shown us that tools like the CEI are crucial in the work to increase equity and inclusion in the workplace, but also that companies must breathe life into these policies and practices in real and tangible ways. Thank you to the companies that understand protecting their LGBTQ employees and consumers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do—but the best business decision.”
David said equality required more than just having policies on the books.
"New and necessary efforts are underway in recruiting, professional development, training and community engagement to advance equity for employees of color, particularly those who are Black and Latinx, across the Fortune 500 and beyond," he said. "Alongside these efforts, companies are bringing greater recognition to the challenges of those living at the intersections of multiple marginalized identities. These are important steps, but they are only the beginning."
For more information, visit www.hrc.org/cei.