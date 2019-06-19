NWI Food Truck Fest rolling into Valpo

The NWI Food Truck Fest is back, and organizer Monica Jimenez Susoreny said it will be "the biggest fest we have had."
More than 25 food trucks will be on hand from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday at Valparaiso Central Park Plaza at 68 Lafayette St. in downtown Valparaiso. People will be able to sample a variety of cuisine like pad Thai, stir fry, jibaritos, pierogi, barbecue, loaded fries and pizza.
Food vendors will include Las Mamacitas, Tocayos, OooH Wee Sweet Tea, Da Portable Rican, Ding Ding Chicken Wings, Lulu's Licks, Valpo Velvet Ice Cream, Ziffles Zip N Go, Dan's Pierogies, The Pink Walrus, Bub's Spuds, Designer Desserts, Blue Chip Casino Hotel Spa's King of the Road, Mother Wilma's Marshmallow Factory, Fire Kissed Pizza, Big Weiner, Izzy's Sweet Spot, Deon's BBQ, Ste Martaen, Cute As A Cupcake and Sweet & Savory Delights.
"We are excited to have such a large variety of returning vendors and new food vendors at this year's fest,” Susoreny said. “This is the third year this festival has taken place and we are excited to be bringing it to Valparaiso this year. The response has been overwhelming and we are very excited to be able to bring this festival to Northwest Indiana. Not only is the fest a great event to enjoy a variety of great food and have fun, but it is also a great way to bring the community together, while bringing exposure to the area."
The festival, which has previously been held in Schererville and Portage, will feature fire dancers and live music by Jonny James, DJ Slash and High Noon. People can wash down food truck cuisine – which will be available in samples and full serving sizes – at a beer, wine and cider tent.
Family entertainment includes bungee jumping, a bounce house, a bean bag toss tournament and a selfie station.
As many as 8,000 to 10,000 people are expected to attend, Susoreny said.
General admission is $5 and people are encouraged to bring cash for the gate fee to avoid a credit card processing fee. People also are encouraged to bring lawn chairs though some seats will be available.
For more information, find NWI Food Truck Fest on Facebook.