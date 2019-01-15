Northwest Indiana Forum President and CEO Heather Ennis will talk to the Society for Human Resource Management of Northwest Indiana about who's hiring, how to find the talent and the overall local workforce climate Wednesday.
"We are kicking the new year off with an exceptional program with regard to the workforce climate here in Northwest Indiana," NWI SHRM President Cyndi M. Harbin said.
Ennis will address the professional organization for local human resources professionals from 12 to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Avalon Manor at 3550 E. Lincoln Highway in Hobart. Registration and networking starts at 11 a.m. and lunch is served at 11:30 a.m.
Ennis oversees the Portage-based NWI Forum, a nonprofit that pursues economic development and job creation throughout the seven-county region.
"With more than 130 members, the Forum works to create a positive business climate promoting investment and quality job creation and retention in harmony with the environment and critical components of a sustainable regional economy. Funded by membership contributions and grants, Forum membership translates into a direct investment in the region’s future," Harbin said in a press release. "Previously as President of the Duneland Chamber of Commerce, she led an organization committed to improving the quality of life and breadth of economic opportunity within the five lakefront municipalities of Beverly Shores, Burns Harbor, Chesterton, Dune Acres, and Porter."
Ennis will discuss the role human resources plays in Northwest Indiana's economic development, how to attract and retain top talent, what industries are generating the most employment, and how the business climate in Northwest Indiana can affect human resources decisions.
Tickets are $30 for guests and $20 for members and students. For more information or to register, visit www.shrmnwi.org.
— Times staff