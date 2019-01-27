HAMMOND — The Northwest Indiana Forum marked the new year Thursday with a nod toward 2018's accomplishments and a promise of more to come.
Forum President and CEO Heather Ennis called 2018 a year of "moving forward," with the forum's publication of a plan for regional growth and its activities regarding economic development.
The plan, "Ignite the Region: Northwest Indiana's Strategy for Economic Transformation," was published in September and includes five "pillars" and a variety of initiatives, Ennis said.
"Fifty people are showing up every month to move 115 or so initiatives in the plan forward," she said.
Ennis said each of the plan's five pillars — business development and marketing, entrepreneurship and innovation, talent, placemaking, infrastructure — has a group working toward specific goals.
"These people are committed to getting it done," she said.
Ennis said the forum has also been involved in a variety of events and conferences in the Region and elsewhere, and in 2018 hosted nearly 200 meetings with site selectors, developers and other potential investors in Northwest Indiana.
She said local and state economic development efforts last year helped bring promises of more than 1,800 jobs and $1.1 billion of investment to Northwest Indiana.
"That's something to get excited about," Ennis said.
Outgoing forum chairwoman Erica Dombey, president and CEO of the Regional Development Co., said her time chairing the organization's board has seen significant advances.
"You guys work together across artificial political boundaries ... and realize a success for one of us is a success for all of us," Dombey said to the gathering at The Venue at Horseshoe Casino.
Forum members also elected a new Board of Directors, including one new member, Stephen Eastridge of Jasper County Economic Development, and 10 returning members: Don Babcock of NIPSCO; Speros Batistatos of the South Shore Convention and Visitors Bureau; Larry Fabina of ArcelorMittal; Clarence Hulse of Economic Development Michigan City; Tom Keilman of BP; Chancellor William Lowe of Indiana University Northwest; Mike Micka of Holladay Properties; Tony Oss of Larson-Daniels Construction; Dewey Pearman of the Construction Advancement Foundation; and Helen Pennington of Fannie Mae.