You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
NWI Forum's Kay Nelson named to EPA's Great Lakes Advisory Board
urgent

NWI Forum's Kay Nelson named to EPA's Great Lakes Advisory Board

{{featured_button_text}}
NWI Forum's Kay Nelson named to EPA's Great Lakes Advisory Board

Kay Nelson, director of environmental affairs for Northwest Indiana Forum was appointed to the EPA's Great Lakes Advisory Board.

The Northwest Indiana Forum's Kay Nelson was appointed to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Great Lakes Advisory Board.

Nelson serves as director of environmental affairs for the forum, a privately funded economic development agency that's based in Portage and serves seven counties in Northwest Indiana.

“I have spent many years engaged with the EPA Region V Great Lakes Office serving on multiple workgroups and FACA groups. It is an honor to serve on the Great Lakes Advisory Panel," Nelson said. "I look forward to representing the municipal and industrial stakeholders on the panel as we continue the on-going efforts and participate in the development of new initiatives in order to protect Lake Michigan and the other Great Lakes.”

WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: On patrol with Sheriff Martinez

She will serve on a federal advisory committee that provides advice to the EPA on the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative and the Great Lakes Water Quality Agreement between the United States and Canada. The 14-member board represents various interests, including environmental groups, business associations, academics and governments.

“The advice received from the board in past years has been a critical part of the work EPA has done, and continues to do, to restore and protect the Great Lakes,” EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said. “Our work cleaning up the Great Lakes is far from over, and GLAB’s future efforts will ensure needed expertise is available for environmental agencies to use both here in the U.S. and in Canada.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts