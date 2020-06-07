NWI Forum's Kay Nelson named to EPA's Great Lakes Advisory Board

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Northwest Indiana Forum's Kay Nelson was appointed to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Great Lakes Advisory Board.

Nelson serves as director of environmental affairs for the forum, a privately funded economic development agency that's based in Portage and serves seven counties in Northwest Indiana.

“I have spent many years engaged with the EPA Region V Great Lakes Office serving on multiple workgroups and FACA groups. It is an honor to serve on the Great Lakes Advisory Panel," Nelson said. "I look forward to representing the municipal and industrial stakeholders on the panel as we continue the on-going efforts and participate in the development of new initiatives in order to protect Lake Michigan and the other Great Lakes.”

She will serve on a federal advisory committee that provides advice to the EPA on the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative and the Great Lakes Water Quality Agreement between the United States and Canada. The 14-member board represents various interests, including environmental groups, business associations, academics and governments.