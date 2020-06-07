NWI Forum's Kay Nelson named to EPA's Great Lakes Advisory Board

The Northwest Indiana Forum's Kay Nelson was appointed to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Great Lakes Advisory Board.
Nelson serves as director of environmental affairs for the forum, a privately funded economic development agency that's based in Portage and serves seven counties in Northwest Indiana.
“I have spent many years engaged with the EPA Region V Great Lakes Office serving on multiple workgroups and FACA groups. It is an honor to serve on the Great Lakes Advisory Panel," Nelson said. "I look forward to representing the municipal and industrial stakeholders on the panel as we continue the on-going efforts and participate in the development of new initiatives in order to protect Lake Michigan and the other Great Lakes.”
She will serve on a federal advisory committee that provides advice to the EPA on the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative and the Great Lakes Water Quality Agreement between the United States and Canada. The 14-member board represents various interests, including environmental groups, business associations, academics and governments.
“The advice received from the board in past years has been a critical part of the work EPA has done, and continues to do, to restore and protect the Great Lakes,” EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said. “Our work cleaning up the Great Lakes is far from over, and GLAB’s future efforts will ensure needed expertise is available for environmental agencies to use both here in the U.S. and in Canada.”
If you could go ahead and stay 6 feet apart, that'd be great
Don't stand so close to me
Feeling sick? Stay home
Wash your hands! Gosh!
Be excellent to each other
Crowds, nah. Social distancing, yeah.
Keep calm and don't touch your face
We've leveled up to Stage 2
Stage 2: Manufacturing and construction fully open with social distancing
Stage 2: Retail stores open at 50% capacity
Stage 2: Salons, tattoo shops, etc. open by appointment only
Gallery
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.