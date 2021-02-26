 Skip to main content
NWI McDonald's, patrons raise funds for local cancer patients
McDonald's raises funds for local cancer patients

McDonald's restaurants donated to the Munster Cancer Centre. Pictured during the check ceremony are, from left, Vita Ayala, outreach coordinator; Roxy Propeck, manager of cancer resources and clinical trials; Anthony Andello, manager of outreach, Cancer Resource Centre; Marie Macke, administrator, cancer care, Community Healthcare System; Robert Mazzaro, McDonald’s owner; Vickie Taylor, supervisor; and Jose Martinez, training manager.

 Joseph S. Pete

Northwest Indiana McDonald's restaurants and their patrons raised money for local cancer patients by encouraging patients to round up their orders during December and January.

The McDonald's restaurants in Munster, on Ridge Road in Highland, and on Indianapolis Boulevard in Highland raised more than $8,700 for the classes and services at the Cancer Resource Centre in Munster.

Founded by the Community Cancer Research Foundation in 2003, the Cancer Resource Centre aims to improve the quality of cancer care for patients in Northwest Indiana and the Chicago south suburbs. Funded by donations and grants, it offers free services, such as books, tapes and other educational materials about cancer, its diagnosis and treatment.

The Cancer Resource Center at 926 Ridge Road hosts regular classes, programs and groups to help people connect with others and find emotional support. Much of that programming for the body, mind and spirit has moved online during the coronavirus pandemic to keep cancer patients safe from the deadly virus that's killed more than 500,000 Americans so far.

“For the past 18 years, the Centre has been able to touch the lives of more than 54,370 patients and families, offering a non-medical setting where they come to celebrate life, deal with hardships and find answers to their questions,” said Anthony Andello, manager of outreach, Cancer Resource Centre. “Cancer doesn’t take a break during the pandemic and the need for support is as crucial as before.

"While some of our programs and classes have been put on pause for the time being, thanks to our good neighbors — the Highland and Munster McDonald’s restaurants — many more patients will be able to seek comfort, solace and a new path on their road to recovery when we resume our regular programming.”

For more information, visit cancerresourcecentre.com or call 219-836-3349.

