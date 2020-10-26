NWI native named College of Labor and Employment Lawyers Fellow, Notable Woman in Law

A Northwest Indiana native was named a fellow of the College of Labor and Employment Lawyers, a nonprofit institution recognizing leading lawyers nationwide in labor and employment law. Anna Wermuth has also been named a Notable Woman in Law by Crain's Chicago Business.

Wermuth, who grew up in Highland and graduated from Highland High School, was honored for her legal work as vice-chairwoman of the national labor and employment department of Cozen O’Connor, a Philadelphia-based law firm with a Chicago office and more than 750 attorneys nationwide.

“Being selected as a Fellow of the College of Labor and Employment Lawyers is a distinct honor for a labor and employment practitioner,” said Joe Tilson, co-chair of Cozen O’Connor’s national Labor and Employment Department and a longtime Fellow of The College of Labor and Employment Lawyers. “This prestigious distinction further underscores Anna’s unparalleled legal skills and her unwavering dedication to her clients and the legal community in her hometown of Chicago and nationwide.”

Wermuth represents management in both state and federal labor and employment lawsuits, as well as before government agencies like the EEOC, the Department of Labor, and the National Labor Relations Board.