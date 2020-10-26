 Skip to main content
NWI native named College of Labor and Employment Lawyers Fellow, Notable Woman in Law
Anna Wermuth

 Provided

A Northwest Indiana native was named a fellow of the College of Labor and Employment Lawyers, a nonprofit institution recognizing leading lawyers nationwide in labor and employment law. Anna Wermuth has also been named a Notable Woman in Law by Crain's Chicago Business.

Wermuth, who grew up in Highland and graduated from Highland High School, was honored for her legal work as vice-chairwoman of the national labor and employment department of Cozen O’Connor, a Philadelphia-based law firm with a Chicago office and more than 750 attorneys nationwide.

“Being selected as a Fellow of the College of Labor and Employment Lawyers is a distinct honor for a labor and employment practitioner,” said Joe Tilson, co-chair of Cozen O’Connor’s national Labor and Employment Department and a longtime Fellow of The College of Labor and Employment Lawyers. “This prestigious distinction further underscores Anna’s unparalleled legal skills and her unwavering dedication to her clients and the legal community in her hometown of Chicago and nationwide.”

Wermuth represents management in both state and federal labor and employment lawsuits, as well as before government agencies like the EEOC, the Department of Labor, and the National Labor Relations Board.

A graduate of Loyola, Northwestern and DePaul, Wermuth was recently recognized as a “Notable Women in Law” by Crain’s Chicago Business, along with 123 other women attorneys in Chicago. It's the third time in four years she has been honored by the business publication. She's also been named to Crain's “Most Influential Women Lawyers” and “Most Notable Women Lawyers."

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

