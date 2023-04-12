More than 200 Indiana counties and municipalities will receive a combined $133.4 million in state matching funds for local road projects through Community Crossings, the state announced Wednesday.

The grants include 23 to Lake, Porter and LaPorte county communities, totaling approximately $13 million.

“The continued success of the Community Crossings program becomes more evident each year," said Gov. Eric Holcomb in the state’s announcement of the current round of grants. "Improving transportation infrastructure at the most local level makes communities that much more attractive for business and Hoosier families alike to connect and grow."

Communities submitted applications for funding during a competitive call for projects in January. Applications were evaluated based on need and current conditions, as well as impacts to safety and economic development, according to INDOT.

The Community Crossings initiative has returned more than $1.27 billion in state tax and fee revenue to municipalities and counties as matching grants for local construction projects since 2016.

“Partnering with locals on these projects is something INDOT looks forward to each year,” said INDOT Commissioner Mike Smith. “The hard work and dedication of local entities to secure these funds and make improvements in their communities does not go unnoticed.”

To qualify for funding, local governments must provide matching funds of 50% in larger communities or 25% in smaller communities and have an asset management plan for maintaining existing roads and bridges. Indiana law requires annually that 50% of the available matching funds be awarded to communities located in counties with a population of 50,000 or fewer.

The next call for projects will open in July. Northwest Indiana grants in this round include:

Beverly Shores: $47,580

Burns Harbor: $29,700

Cedar Lake: $831,600

Chesterton: $115,000

Dyer: $136,831.20

Gary: $1,000,000

Hebron: $438,972.75

Highland: $659,794

Hobart: $1,000,000

Lake Station: $391,738.50

Lowell: $445,400

Michiana Shores: $332,250

Munster: $597,125.50

Ogden Dunes: $307,015.50

Portage: $1,000,000

Porter: $562,211.25

Porter County: $1,000,000

Schererville: $796,359.75

St. John: $1,000,000

Trail Creek: $241,719.93

Valparaiso: $1,000,000

Whiting: $375,000

Winfield: $680,917.50